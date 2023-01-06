Paducah Mayor George Bray and McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer outlined their respective government’s 2022 highlights Thursday morning, in the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Power in Partnership breakfast featuring the annual “state of the city and county” address.
Both leaders reviewed their successes over the past year and spoke about plans for the coming year.
“In general, the county has grown steadily in the last four years from a county with a nearly depleted reserve to a strong financial position and a long-range plan,” Clymer said. “While we are stronger financially and growing physically, we still remain among the very lowest taxing counties in the state of Kentucky.”
The judge-executive explained how the city affects the county — and vice versa.
“The city greatly benefits from the county’s partnering in numerous partnerships,” he said. “ Without both working as a team, many would not happen. The county provides the county jail, which is operated and solely paid for by the county, but the city also uses it.”
The county also manages official documents such as automobile registration, deeds, mortgages, marriage documents, divorce documents, he added.
Clymer also touched on several projects that both the county and city are working on together.
These include things like the joint emergency communication system, the planned sports complex, and the Contour-Barkley Regional Airport partnership, among others.
Bray also elaborated on some of the projects in the works in city government.
“The city of Paducah is growing and we intend to use that growth as a cornerstone to help move this community forward,” he said. “We’ve had many successes in 2022 and plan to build upon those successes in ‘23. A strong city is critical to the future of our committed community and we believe the eight% population growth we saw from the last census is just the beginning.”
The city is now focused on advancing its projects including the riverfront development and the new terminal for Barkley Regional Airport.
“The new airline terminal, we’re in the process of building and it will be open this spring,” the mayor said. “It’s a project that we’ve been working on for really well over 10 years, and we’re very, very close to getting that terminal open finally.”
The riverfront is also making good progress, he said.
“A lot of you have heard about the $10 million BUILD grant that we got from the federal government, but you really haven’t seen what money is going to do in terms of transforming the riverfront,” Bray said. “Downtown is really changing for the better.”
The chamber will its annual meeting and business celebration at 6 p.m. Jan. 27. The next Power in Partnership breakfast will be at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 2.
