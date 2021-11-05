State lawmaker encourages others to be part of ‘No-Shave November’

State Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, who has been known to grow a beard, is inviting other members of the Kentucky General Assembly and all other Kentuckians who wish to participate to the “No-Shave November” challenge.
The goal of “No-Shave November” is to increase cancer awareness and raise funds for nonprofit cancer awareness and prevention organizations. It was made popular in 2009, two years after the death of Matthew Hill, a colorectal cancer patient. Participants put away their razors and clippers for the month and embrace their hair, which many cancer patients lose during cancer treatment.
“Cancer impacts the lives of far too many, directly and indirectly,” Wise said. “That includes members of the Kentucky General Assembly, their families and friends, and staff in the legislative branch. I feel a responsibility to do my part to take the fight to cancer. ‘No-Shave November’ is an engaging way for us to unite with a common goal and to have some fun while doing it. I issue this challenge to my colleagues in the legislature, but I invite everyone to participate: statewide officeholders, local public and private leaders, and others. Together we can make a positive difference.”
In addition to putting away the razor until Dec. 1, participants are also encouraged to contribute to a nonprofit organization of their choice, that is working to eradicate the disease once and for all.
Wise represents the 16th District which includes Adair, Clinton, Cumberland, McCreary, Russell, Taylor, and Wayne Counties. He is chairman of the Senate Education Committee, and also serves on the Health and Welfare, Agriculture, Transportation, and the Legislative Oversight and Investigations committees.
