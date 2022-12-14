While the Paducah City Commission is scheduled to meet Thursday to consider the possible removal of a sitting board member, there appears to be no similar case involving a city commissioner in recent Paducah history.
State statutes outline a clear procedure.
William “Bill” Paxton, mayor from 2000 to 2012, told The Sun, “I have no recollection of it during modern history.”
“I (can remember) back to Dolly McNutt and John Penrod, and I don’t remember that ever taking place. Not during my 12 years,” Paxton said, referencing two past mayors who served in the early 1970s and 1980s.
Paxton said he couldn’t recall considering the notion: “I never thought it would come about.”
In the 1930s, Paducah adopted a city-manager government. The city website lists all commissioners since then.
“There have been some (seats) that needed to be filled due to the death of an elected official, but when this information was being put together, the clerk’s office didn’t find a situation of a commissioner being asked to resign,” City of Paducah Communications Manager Pam Spencer told The Sun in an email.
The topic emerged last week when the commission had a special meeting. On Election Day, city commissioner David Guess sent texts about then-city commission candidate Dujuan Thomas.
After a closed session, Mayor George Bray read a statement calling the texts “language with racial overtones.”
“The board of commissioners is weighing its options with respect to Commissioner Guess, including removal procedures under KRS 83A.040(9) or some form of public censure,” the statement read.
According to the Kentucky League of Cities, the statute says that any elected officer — in case of misconduct, incapacity or willful neglect in the performance of the duties of his office — may be removed from office by an unanimous vote of the legislative body (exclusive of any member to be removed, who shall not vote in the deliberation of their removal). It also said no elected officer shall be removed without having been given the right to a full public hearing. The officer, if removed, can appeal to the McCracken County Circuit Court.
The texts came to light after the election and before Guess would begin a new term in January.
If Guess were to resign, the board has 30 days to appoint someone else under KRS 83A.040(5). Guess’ resignation would take effect at the next special or regular meeting under KRS 83A.040(7).
The appointee could serve until November 2023 under Section 152 of the state constitution. An election is necessary to serve the full term until November 2024.
Commissioners meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at Paducah City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.