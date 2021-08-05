Production remains halted at the site of an explosion that occurred two weeks ago at the Dippin’ Dots facility in Paducah, as the investigation into that incident continues.
The building where the explosion happened is used to produce an ingredient for a product that is produced elsewhere by a third-party, and is not related to the frozen ice cream which Dippin’ Dots manufactures, said Steve Heisner, the company’s vice president of administration and human resources.
Ten people were injured in the explosion involving liquid nitrogen that occurred sometime around 4 p.m on July 21. Nine were released from the hospital by the next day, and one, who was taken to the Vanderbilt Burn Center in Nashville, was released July 24.
“The property (building where the explosion occurred) has been released to us and we are working with the insurance company to determine what is usable, what is not usable, and what may become part of an insurance claim,” Heisner said.
The Kentucky Labor Cabinet’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health Compliance has opened an inspection into the incident at the Paducah facility.
“The inspection includes a review of the work processes and procedures to determine if safety and health standards were violated, or if employees were exposed to unsafe working conditions,” said Kevin Kinnaird, Kentucky Labor Cabinet information officer.
“That could take up to six months to complete.”
Dippin’ Dots is an ice cream snack that is created by flash-freezing ice cream in liquid nitrogen. The July explosion was the second in two years at Dippin’ Dots. In 2019, a liquid nitrogen explosion in a production area of the company’s manufacturing facility on Charter Oak Drive injured four people.
An inspection report on the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration website indicates Dippin’ Dots was fined $3,250 in that incident.
Heisner said a number of changes were implemented following that report.
In addition to receiving a detailed report from OHSA, Dippin’ Dots hired an engineering firm to help determine factors involved and make recommendations.
As a result, “yes, there were many changes that occurred,” Heisner said.
Dippin’ Dots has been providing counseling to its employees since the July explosion, and that process is ongoing, Heisner said.
“We have had since the day of the incident, so far, four days where we have had professional counselors on site and making them available to any employees. Those counselors have also reached out and had personal contact with each of the affected employees,” he said.
“And, we have a program through our insurance carrier that they will provide us with a counseling (toll-free) hotline that is available, for at least the next 30 days, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, that will be totally confidential.”
In providing that service, “we didn’t want to do this just to say we did it. We were hoping that employees would utilize the service and we have seen that happen,” Heisner said.
“Again, we don’t know the results, that’s none of our business. But just knowing that people are willing and stepping forward, that’s a very healthy thing to do. And, we’re glad to see that happen, that they feel comfortable and welcome to be able to use those opportunities.”
