The Kentucky Commission on Human Rights recently visited Paducah as part of a long-awaited cross-state journey. Paducah Mayor George Bray addressed the commission’s visit in a recent city news release.
“The KCHR is the state authority that enforces the Kentucky Civil Rights Act and federal civil rights laws,” Bray said.
“Our local Human Rights Commission, which has been recently reactivated with the appointment of seven members in July will work closely with the KCHR. I am honored that the KCHR has decided to hold their meeting in Paducah. This meeting will provide an exceptional opportunity for our local Human Rights Commission and the public to meet this state board that works so hard to protect against discrimination in any form.”
At Thursday’s meeting, the state commission members reported that 18 mediation cases were closed from various cities in Kentucky following the last meeting on June 15. Those cases involved employment discrimination based on sex, race, and sexual orientation, as well as public accommodation and housing discrimination.
Commission Chairman Raymond Burse said they are progressing steadily.
“So, we closed 18 cases, which is good,” Burse said. “Were making progress in the commission when I came on; it had a tremendous backlog of cases, and were now addressing those”
According to the commission, Thursday’s meeting marks the beginning of a much-awaited project to travel to various regions of Kentucky and host meetings.
Burse also confirmed that his term would end on Sept. 12. He mentioned that there was no information on who will take over his position. However, he said he would continue serving until a replacement is appointed.
In 1960, the state commission was formed to promote fair treatment and mutual understanding while discouraging discrimination against racial or ethnic groups and their members. In 1966, Kentucky passed the Human Rights Act, expanding the commission’s roles. This law made discrimination illegal in the state, and the state commission enforced the law for the Commonwealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.