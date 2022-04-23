The latest Kentucky legislative session has brought notable funding to Paducah and McCracken County.
McCracken will receive some $46 million in road funding per House Bill 242 for fiscal years 2022-24 as part of the biennium state transportation budget.
Barkley Regional Airport was allotted $5.3 million per HB 241 for FY 2023-24. The airport and West Kentucky Community and Technical College received $900,000 per Senate Bill 1 for FY 2022-23 to launch an aviation academic program.
District 3 State Rep. Randy Bridges, R-Paducah, said securing the funds took time.
“We’ve been working on this since the end of last year. We’re putting more money into education, roadways and infrastructure than we ever have. It’s a priority to us here in District 3, and we’re pleased,” Bridges told The Sun. He added, about the aviation program, “I feel it’s one of the most accomplished things we’ve got because aeronautics and education are top drivers in the state.”
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, County Commissioner Bill Bartleman and Barkley Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau thanked the efforts of state representatives.
“The appropriations for McCracken County will create better and much-needed roads for both economic development and for our local residents moving through the community more efficiently and safely,” Clymer said.
Rouleau said Barkley would coordinate with the Kentucky State Transportation Cabinet on how to appropriate the funds “once the dust settles.”
Bartleman previously lobbied for airport funding with Clymer and county commissioners Eddie Jones and Jeff Parker.
“This was a regional project rather than a city project,” Bartleman said. “The road projects are also important, especially the Triple Rail Site, which is needed to attract industry.”
Mentioning a recent visit by an aerospace startup eyeing Paducah as a potential location, he said, “The timing couldn’t have been better.”
Kevin O’Neill, WKCTC vice president of regional workforce training and economic development, said there was a crucial need for the two-year aviation program. The $900,000 will also contribute to hangar preparation for lessons.
WKCTC’s sister colleges, Jefferson Community and Technical College and Somerset Community College, already have well-established aviation programs.
“This will draw business to Paducah from St. Louis or other places,” O’Neill said, estimating the program’s start date as “a year out. We’re teaching some of these courses already, but they’re not in the full complement of a program. I would be remiss if I didn’t thank our legislators for lobbying for these funds.”
State funding for full-day kindergarten passed per SB1 amid HB9, a controversial charter school funding bill.
“One misnomer is that we can give teachers raises, but constitutionally they’re not state employees,” Bridges said in response to statewide debate. “All we can do is provide funding for each individual school district, and school boards give raises. (Funding) full-day kindergarten will free up funding.”
Over time, Paducah Independent School District Superintendent Donald Shively said state funding has gradually lowered to a 50-50 state-local ratio, with local tax dollars offsetting operating losses.
For the 2023-24 school year, a new Head Start building will offer full-day pre-kindergarten.
“Additional funds means less local tax revenue to cover costs,” Shively said. “We appreciate the two-year investment into full-day funding; I would say this needs to be something we commit to as a state continually in the future.”
The funding will increase the district’s full-day slots from 280 to 310 and add “flexibility, but I would caution (about) the increase in inflation,” he said.
“Our faculty and staff have done a tremendous job of serving children during COVID and deserve every bit of additional money we can (spare).”
“It funds a service we’ve been providing to our students for years,” said Steve Carter, McCracken County School District superintendent. “We’re appreciative for the next two years and hope our legislators codify this in upcoming sessions. This will allow funds to shift to meeting other needs that are underfunded.”
“We also secured funding for the Paducah Symphony Orchestra. It was truly a team effort and I’m glad to be on the committee where most of these decisions were made in securing much-needed funding for this part of the state,” House Majority Floor Leader Steven Rudy, District 1-R, told The Sun. He referenced HB8, which lowers the individual income tax from 5% to 4% in 2023.
The PSO received $2 million per SB1 for FY 2022-23. Executive Director Reece King said it would go toward The Dunlap project, which is taking place at the former Walter C. Jetton Junior High School in Paducah.
A Louisville-based developer, The Marian Group, is doing the $14 million-plus redevelopment project at the Jetton campus, which includes new and renovated housing units and restoration of the Symphony Hall. The PSO is partnering with The Marian Group as a tenant and the symphony will move its administrative offices to the renovated facility and also launch a new music academy. However, the symphony will still be performing concerts at The Carson Center.
The $2 million in new funding will go toward the buildout of the symphony hall portion of The Dunlap project, as well as the education facilities, according to the PSO.
King said the symphony wants to bring new teachers to the area and offer accessible lessons to students. It’s looking to have a limited private lesson program, hopefully starting in the spring of 2023 — provided construction is complete — with a full launch of academy programming in the fall of 2023.
King explained this is an education and economic development project.
“We’ve been fortunate to have financial help with academy operations, but as far as actually building out the space ... this will certainly help without having to piecemeal it,” he said.
He was one of several people The Sun interviewed who mentioned significant inflation during talks of fund appropriations.
“Originally when this project was presented, the developer thought all buildout costs would be covered. That was before COVID, so with this funding we’re back to where we began in planning,” he said.
Beginning summer 2022, HB63 broadens jurisdiction for school security officers.
District 2 State Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Benton, said the idea “would allow school districts to create campus police departments, similar to college and university police departments in the commonwealth.”
“I think this is a great option for McCracken, which has SLEO (special law enforcement officers),” Carroll told The Sun.
“They can become a certified department (if they desire), which would allow them to access other federal officers. For emergencies, there’s additional access. Districts can make the choice for themselves which models to utilize; it’s just another tool in the tool belt.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.