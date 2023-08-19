Kentucky parents may see an increase in permission slips and consent forms this school year as districts enact new policies to comply with Senate Bill 150’s sweeping legislation regarding transgender care and education.
The bill outlaws gender reassignment surgery, puberty blockers, hormones, and other gender-affirming care for minors; restricts public school restroom and locker room usage for transgender minors; allows public school teachers and students to refuse to use transgender minors’ preferred names and pronouns; and gives parents more access to opt their students in or out of certain activities or curriculum.
According to guidance from the Kentucky Department of Education, the law also allows districts to choose between banning human sexuality curriculum for students in fifth grade and younger, or banning instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation for all grades.
KDE Commissioner Jason Glass, who’s leaving the position in September for a job at Western Michigan University, explained Friday that the law was originally meant to ban both, but the inclusion of the word “or” instead of the word “and” changed the outcome of the legislation.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the Republican gubernatorial candidate, expressed his disagreement with the KDE’s guidance in an opinion published July 6, in which he called the KDE’s interpretation “nonsensical” and “absurd.”
“It’s clear from the reaction the legislature has had … that this was an error that they put in the drafting. But nevertheless, it’s written into law and it resulted from the fact that they were rushing this legislation through without a lot of scrutiny or input toward the end of the session,” Glass said Friday. He says he expects the legislature to fix the error in the next session.
In the meantime, Kentucky school districts — such as Marshall County and Paducah Public Schools — are beginning to implement new procedures to comply with SB 150, though the bill’s full impact on curriculum and procedures still remains unclear.
At Thursday’s meeting, the Marshall County School Board voted to pass the “Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment” and approve of opt-in and opt-out letters to be sent to parents ahead of certain activities.
Marshall County Superintendent Steve Miracle said Friday that nothing was new about the policies, other than that they had to be board-approved as a stipulation of SB 150, when they were previously sent without being board-approved.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment was passed in 1978, with the most recent version having been updated in November 2020. Other schools in the area, including McCracken County Public Schools, send out the same letters annually.
Paducah Public Schools Communications Coordinator Wayne Walden provided policy documents regarding human sexuality curriculum and student privacy rights in response to inquiries about SB 150.
According to the curriculum, parents are notified and asked to give written consent at least two weeks in advance of a human sexuality course. They are also allowed to review human sexuality curriculum and any instructional materials related to the course. Students must be offered an alternative if parents don’t provide written consent for them to participate.
According to the document, school personnel are not prohibited from discussing sexuality when the discussion “provides necessary context in relation to a topic of instruction from a curriculum” or when responding to a student’s question.
Walden also provided a document outlining the requirement that the school board enact a policy prohibiting a student from using a restroom, locker room, or shower room reserved for students of a “different biological sex” if those students are present or could be present. According to the documents, transgender students may receive accommodations in the form of controlled access to faculty restrooms, locker rooms or shower rooms.
Glass said SB 150 has created a lot of unanswered questions and its intersection with other federal, constitutional and state laws will have to be sorted out over the next few years.
“For example, we’ve started to see challenges with AP Advanced Placement content around something like a psychology course that may touch on human sexuality, gender identity, gender expression. Is that allowed to be offered in Kentucky any longer or is that a ban on the course in the state?” Glass asks.
He also said bans on presentations, classes or information around gender identity, gender expression, sexual identity and sexual expression could be a “free speech” issue.
“Ultimately, it’s not going to be up to the Department of Education, myself, or Daniel Cameron to decide this. These are matters that will need to be determined in the courts,” Glass said.
According to Glass, SB 150 “closely mirrors” Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, with some unique introductions — including a limitation on the KDE’s ability to provide any guidance on the use of pronouns for students.
He said the KDE has heard “lots of questions from educators” on what the new rules mean, how to implement them, and whether they are putting students at risk.
“I think there’s lots of fear that it has created in schools about what people can say and can’t say,” he said.
