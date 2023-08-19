Lovett

Marshall County Schools Director of Pupil Personnel Brent Lovett introduces the recommendation to pass the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment at Thursday’s school board meeting. Marshall County Superintendent Steve Miracle said Friday that nothing was new about the policies, other than that they had to be board-approved as a stipulation of SB 150, when they were previously sent without being board-approved.

Kentucky parents may see an increase in permission slips and consent forms this school year as districts enact new policies to comply with Senate Bill 150’s sweeping legislation regarding transgender care and education.

The bill outlaws gender reassignment surgery, puberty blockers, hormones, and other gender-affirming care for minors; restricts public school restroom and locker room usage for transgender minors; allows public school teachers and students to refuse to use transgender minors’ preferred names and pronouns; and gives parents more access to opt their students in or out of certain activities or curriculum.

