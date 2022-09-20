The 2022 Kentucky State Disc Golf Championships will be held in Madisonville on Friday through Sunday at Madisonville City Park and Mahr Park disc golf courses.
“This is the 14th year that the Professional Disc Golf Association has come to Madisonville for the Madisonville Open and the second year the event is hosting the 2022 Kentucky State Disc Golf Championship,” said H.B. Clark, the course designer and event director.
The Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission has been the presenting sponsor for the event since its inception.
“The City Park course, installed in 2007, was rated as one of the top 25 courses in the world in its early years,” Clark said. “Now, Mahr Park is considered by many top touring pros to be the best course on tour.”
Professional players and top-level amateur divisions will play three rounds at Mahr Park each day. The lower divisions of amateur players will play Saturday and Sunday at City Park.
Tricia Noel, the executive director of the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission, said the championship will have a profound effect on the area.
“With over 100 players registered, representing 11 states, the hotel stays, food, gas and other expenditures for this three-day event will significantly boost the economic impact in Madisonville and Hopkins County,” she said.
Registration is still growing, but of the 110 players registered thus far, 44% will be traveling to Madisonville from out of state.
Over 98% of registered players reside outside of Madisonville.
Bluegrass Disc Golf will have a pro shop set up at Madisonville City Park during the event that will be open to the public. People can browse the discs, bags and accessories, ask questions on disc golf and see the live results in the club house.
Spectators are welcome in both parks but must remain on walking paths or roads and not on the course.
Visit BluegrassDiscGolf.org for a full schedule of events and starting times. For more information, contact event director H.B. Clark at 270-792-0672 or the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission at 270-821-4171.
