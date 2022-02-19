The Kentucky state Education Professional Standards Board has reprimanded Paducah Independent School District Superintendent Donald Shively for his “offensive characterization of African Americans.” Shively’s educator certificate was also placed under a five-year probation, but no further disciplinary action was taken.
In 2020, a photo of Shively from 2002 dressed in blackface surfaced on social media. At the time the photo was taken, Shively was a teacher and football coach at Paducah Tilghman, and was photographed wearing a Paducah Tilghman football shirt while dressed in blackface. Multiple protests against Shively’s actions took place over the following few months. Some have called for the Paducah Board of Education not to renew Shively’s contract when it is up this summer, most recently at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
The EPSB decision was included in Monday’s meeting agenda containing minutes from its Dec. 13 meeting, including the unanimously agreed upon order reprimanding Shively.
“The school environment must be welcoming to all who come to learn and teach,” the board said regarding this reprimand.
“Such racist and deplorable conduct interferes with students’ ability to learn and staff’s ability to teach in a safe and welcoming environment for all people. The board will not tolerate any further misconduct from Shively.”
According to the EPSB’s December minutes, Shively provided written proof to the board that he completed 89 hours of diversity of equity training. Shively completed 66 of those hours with Pastor Edward Palmer, a certified diversity trainer, who told The Sun last December he saw “tremendous growth” and “tremendous comfort” in Shively’s willingness to engage in difficult conversations about race relations and diversity.
“Shively is aware that should he violate KRS 161.120 in the future, the board shall initiate a new disciplinary action and seek additional sanctions,” the state board included in its minutes.
The Sun attempted to reach Shively on Friday for comment, but did not receive a response.
