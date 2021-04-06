Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky have launched an awareness campaign to prevent child sexual abuse across the state.
The campaign, “Are They Good For Your Kids?,” kicked off Monday morning — it’s part of Child Abuse Prevention Month.
“Are They Good For Your Kids?” challenges parents and caregivers to consider the adult influences in their child’s life and to play a role in preventing or identifying when an adult is grooming a child.
“Nearly 60% of child abuse victims never report exploitation, making it the most underreported form of maltreatment,” said Jill Seyfred, Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky executive director. “Thanks to the support of the Child Victims’ Trust Fund, we have developed this campaign to raise awareness about the importance of carefully choosing who you allow to influence your children. The title of the campaign, ‘Are They Good for Your Kids?’ is the first question adults should ask when allowing someone else to care for their children.”
Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky said it made the campaign through a grant from the Kentucky Child Victims’ Trust Fund.
The campaign features bus and social media ads giving Kentuckians access to tips, toolkits, and training to prevent child sexual abuse.
You can see these tips by visiting pcaky.org/AreTheyGood4YourKids.
The bus ads will run in Lexington, Louisville and Northern Kentucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.