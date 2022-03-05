Middle school students across Kentucky are invited to participate in the Kentucky Chamber Foundation’s first-ever Kentucky Civics Bee.
This new competition will give students the opportunity to share their ideas for improving their communities and show their enthusiasm for civics. Participants will have the chance to win recognition and cash prizes ranging from $250 to $1,000 while growing their understanding of and appreciation for civic engagement.
Kentucky has been chosen as one of two states to participate in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s National Civics Bee competition, which shows young Americans how they can positively contribute to their local civic life.
Modeled on annual spelling bees across the U.S., the Kentucky Civics Bee is designed to educate middle schoolers on public issues, build trust in others and public institutions and help students engage in shaping public service within their own communities, the commonwealth and country as a whole.
“When we understand how democracy works, we can make it work better," said Kentucky Chamber Foundation Senior Vice President Beth Davisson. "We hope that the Civics Bee will broaden participation in our civic life and inspire Kentuckians to build on our shared commitment to our values, institutions, schools, economy and the health of our community.”
To enter the Kentucky Civics Bee, students must submit a 500-word essay by midnight on March 29. A panel of judges will review the essays and select 10 finalists who will go on to participate in a live Civics Bee competition in May. Finalists will be chosen and notified via email by April 15.
The Kentucky Civics Bee will take place alongside other competitions hosted by chambers of commerce in Iowa, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas and Wyoming.
For more information about the Kentucky Civics Bee and how to enter, visit kychamber.com/kycivicsbee. Any questions can also be sent to kycivicsbee@kychamber.com.
