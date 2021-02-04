BENTON — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said he cannot force Marshall County Judge-Executive Kevin Neal to comply with state open records law. This comes just a little over a week after Cameron’s office issued an opinion that said Neal violated that law.
Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire last year sent an open records request to Neal, 911 Director Chris Freeman, and all of the county commissioners.
The request asked for any emails regarding the county’s E-911 center that was being built. Everyone except Neal and Freeman complied with the request.
Cameron was in Marshall County Wednesday for an awards ceremony. He said beyond issuing an opinion on the open records violation, there’s not a lot he can do.
“We’ll see how everything unfolds with the decision that we rendered, but ultimately I’m hopeful that, that can be handled here in Marshall County,” Cameron said.
The emails regarding the E-911 center is the latest controversy surrounding the that facility. There was some dispute earlier last year over installation of communication equipment, and now there’s concern by some over an ice maker and chairs.
“There’s a bill on there for an ice maker for the 911 center that I feel is excessive,” County Commissioner Kevin Spraggs said.
At Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting, Spraggs voiced concern over the amount of money spent for a $4,800 ice machine for the 911 center. He was alone in that concern though, as the other commissioners and Neal approved the spending for the machine without question.
“I could see absolutely no need for a piece of equipment that large for a 911 center,” Spraggs said.
The ice maker bought for the center produces 300 pounds of ice, which Spraggs said he feels is way too much for the five to six people who will be working there. He also has concern over five to six chairs that will soon be purchased that could cost up to $50,000 in total.
“To be honest I don’t care how many there are, or what kind they are. I will not approve $50,000 for chairs for that 911 center,” Spraggs said.
Spraggs added the recent spending and unwillingness by Neal to turn over emails about the 911 center points to a bigger issue of lack of transparency. He and the other county commissioners complied with an open records request from McGuire on emails regarding the 911 center.
“I had received a written request myself pertaining to 911 from the sheriff, and I took care of that in a total of about five minutes and sent everything I had related to 911,” Spraggs said.
As Wednesday, Neal still has not complied with McGuire’s request despite the opinion from the attorney general. Neal has 30 days from when the opinion is issued to either appeal it, or comply and hand over the emails.
If Neal does nothing, then McGuire can sue and take Neal to Circuit Court over the issue. McGuire said he will speak with an attorney, and he’s prepared to take Neal to court.
WPSD Local 6 reached out to Neal for comment, but he never returned the call. Deputy Judge-Executive Brad Warning declined to speak on camera about the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.