The tendency of European starlings to nest in man-made nooks and crannies is what drove me into the life of a professional killer at an early age.
That is to say, I collected a bounty of a nickel for each starling I could waylay with my Daisy BB gun in a bid to keep the nasty things from nesting in the eaves of the family home.
The starlings were persistent, but so was I. As soon as I could ambush one or a pair, others were apt to follow. (We must have had comfy eaves.) The newcomers eventually would incur my wrath and .177 spherical projectiles. Air rifle starling eradication continued throughout much of my youth.
Over my formative years I wore out three BB guns — two lever actions and a cool Model25 pump — until I finally went big-time and moved up to a 5mm Sheridan pneumatic rifle. I thought that on 10 pumps I could probably stop a charging buffalo, but, alas, there were none, so I wore out the starlings.
I don’t harangue starlings anymore, but I still have rather low regard for them. The best thing I can say about these exotics is they provided me a mission outdoors and a handful of nickels. I didn’t really understand way back when what a scourge they are.
Starlings are not viewed as nearly so icky where they belong, which is Europe. They probably are pushy, rude birds there, too, but at least they are a natural part of the ecosystem in Europe. They are ill-advised imports for North America.
Starlings ’history in America stems from the late 19th century when European immigrants imagined it would be good to have some flavor of the old countries around, if only in the form of a common bird. There were no known starlings in America until a New York immigrant group imported 60 of the birds from Europe and released them into Central Park in 1890. Another40 starlings were brought in and released in 1891.
From these 100 birds stocked in the New York Park, the starlings reproduced and spread across the countryside. Breeding their way along, expanding their territory with new birds from a couple of nestings a year, the species crept out slowly but steadily.
With a half century, starlings had spanned the U.S., the species found as are producing resident all the way to the Pacific coast. Eventually those 100 original individuals and multiplying offspring filled in the available habitats and produced a population that bird experts estimated at 200 million across North America.
Lots of people don’t know starlings from blackbirds, but they are clearly different animals. One important distinction is that various species of blackbirds are native birds, original equipment for our North American ecosystems. Starlings, being exotics, are bad news for native species because they are add-ons to the system and consequently create a burden for and compete with the songbirds that really belong here.
The fact that starlings are both aggressive and prolific makes them especially successful- and more troublesome for the natives. While starlings often hang out in mixed flocks with blackbirds, they can be differentiated from the blackbirds if you get any sort of good look at them.
The starling is 8-9 inches long, although that is with a rather short tail. All the blackbirds are a little longer thanks to a tail that extends farther. Inflight, it’s pretty easy to pick out the starlings with their abbreviated tailfeathers.
The starling is a fairly stocky bird, bulkier than a sparrow, although less than robin size. Its wingspan is about 12-15 inches.
From a distance and/or in poor light, the starling looks simply black. If you get a good look, however, the starling has a greenish to purplish sheen over the black. In winter, the starling’s plumage has a smattering of off-white spots. These fade during spring and summer but are prominent during the cold season.
A starling has a yellow beak, orangey-colored legs and dark eyes. A blackbird has beak and legs of black and glaring yellow eyes.
Omnivore starlings feed primarily on insects in warmer weather, but this time of year they gobble more seeds, grains or fruits. Flocks of them swarm harvested farm fields for waste grain. That’s often what is going on when starlings hang in aggregate flocks. Starlings swoop into feedlots for livestock food or around dumpsters, fast food restaurant parking lots or wherever people are messy and leave garbage to be scavenged.
Starlings don’t favor deep woods, but they thrive in farm fields, in suburbs and in towns. They like short-grass lawns and fields and they make do on asphalt and concrete.
We see starlings as migrating flocks in winter, but plenty live and nest right here during spring and summer. They are cavity nesters — aggressively displacing native species — in natural nesting spots like hollow trees. That’s the main reason starlings are considered a detrimental pest species and have no protection of law.
Their cavity-nesting habits extend to the use of cubby holes in man-made structures, which brings us back to the reason I became a contract killer, a BB gun assassin of starlings at such a young, tender age.
I bet they still fear me.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
