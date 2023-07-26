Starfish Orphan Ministry in Paducah is holding its annual “Free Saturday” event on Aug. 5.
The event will take place from 9 a.m.-noon on the second floor of Starfish Orphan Ministry at 1000 Broadway St. in Paducah. It provides essential household and personal items for those in need. Attendees can fill up a 40-gallon trash bag with necessary items without charge. The inventory includes adult and children’s clothes, toys, home décor, dishes and shoes, etc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.