The man accused of kidnapping his sister and causing a day-long standoff with police Monday pleaded not guilty Thursday.
Wade Shannon Alexander, who faces kidnapping, threatening and wanton endangerment charges, appeared by video from the McCracken County Jail before McCracken District Judge Todd Jones.
Alexander asked for a public advocate to be appointed to represent him because he doesn’t have enough money to hire an attorney.
As Alexander is facing felony charges, Jones entered a not guilty plea on Alexander’s behalf. He set a preliminary hearing for next Thursday, at which point he will determine whether probable cause exists that Alexander committed the offenses.
Paducah police blocked off a large portion of a neighborhood off Buckner Lane between 9:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. Monday, eventually apprehending Alexander.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.