The man accused in a Memorial Day standoff that shut down a Paducah neighborhood for most of the day was indicted on kidnapping and other charges Thursday, prosecutors said.
Wade Shannon Alexander, 44, was arrested following the May 25 incident, and faces one count each of kidnapping and first-degree wanton endangerment, along with two counts of third-degree terroristic threatening.
Alexander’s sister told officers that he called her to his home that morning, pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her, her boyfriend and himself, according to Paducah Police.
She claimed Alexander held her for about two hours before releasing her, at which point she called her mother who called police.
A heavy police presence in the area shut down portions of Buckner Lane and surrounding streets between 9:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., as negotiators and a tactical team attempted to get Alexander out of the house, police said.
Alexander’s teen nephew was at the home during the incident, and police said he was able to leave the home safely.
Alexander was arrested when the SWAT team removed him from the home at about 5:30 p.m.
He is scheduled for arraignment Thursday.
Alexander could face a sentence of ten to 20 years if convicted on the Class B felony kidnapping charge, along with one to five years on each wanton endangerment charge and up to one year on the threatening charge if convicted.
