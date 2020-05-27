The man arrested after a standoff with police Monday held his sister hostage for hours with a knife and a gun, according to police.
Wade Shannon Alexander, 44, was taken into custody after the incident that closed Buckner Lane and other adjacent streets for most of Monday.
Alexander’s sister told officers that Alexander called her to his residence around 7:30 a.m. and they argued, and that Alexander pointed a long gun at her, threatening to kill her, her boyfriend and himself, according to Paducah police.
She told officers he held her for about two hours, then let her leave, at which point she called her mother, who then called police.
Police responded to the scene shortly before 9:45 a.m., and didn’t clear the scene until after 5:30 p.m. A regional SWAT team and crisis negotiators also responded.
Police said Alexander did not respond when they attempted to call, use a loudspeaker or a bomb robot to contact him.
Alexander’s 19-year-old nephew was also home at the time, and police said detectives established contact with him and he left the home without incident.
At 5:30 p.m. the SWAT team removed Alexander from the home.
Police said a search of the home turned up a shotgun, a handgun and a knife.
Alexander faces charges of kidnapping an adult, first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree terroristic threatening.
He was booked into the McCracken County Jail and is currently held on a $150,000 cash bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.