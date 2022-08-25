Staffing shortages at schools is a nationwide problem. Teachers, bus drivers and other school employees either retired during the COVID-19 pandemic or found the stress of their jobs unbearable or the salary for the work they do less than desirable.
McCracken County Superintendent Steve Carter said his school district has its issues, but is working to fill the voids.
“Teacher-wise and substitute-wise, we’re really in pretty good shape and pretty much fully staffed,” he said, “but it’s the behind-the-scenes positions where we need assistance — bus drivers and food services, specifically.”
Carter said that teachers and staff moving to districts with higher salaries may be a factor in shortages.
Paducah Superintendent Donald Shively said his district has seen shortages over the last few years.
“There have been significant challenges compared to where we were pre-COVID relative to staffing, whether that’s substitutes or very specific certified positions,” he said. “We’ve been blessed at Paducah public schools to be in a great spot as we start school.
“One thing I have noticed this year is that we have a couple of more emergency certified teachers than we traditionally have had over the last five to eight years. Those are all at our middle school and high school.”
One thing that both superintendents say has helped both school districts keep teacher rolls filled is alternative teacher certification, also known as Alt-Cert. It is spelled out in Kentucky Revised Statute 161.048, which became effective July 14.
That certification process follows Option 6 that is provided in the statute, which provides 10 options to becoming a teacher beyond graduating from college with a teaching certificate.
Under Option 6, a college graduate with a four-year degree in another field who wants to be a teacher takes part in a program at a university that enrolls students in a post-baccalaureate teacher preparation program while that person is employed as a teacher.
The student in the alternative program is granted a one-year provisional certificate and takes part in the Kentucky teacher internship program.
The one-year certificate may be renewed for two additional years. A professional certificate is issued upon the teacher candidate’s successful completion of the program.
People who take part in the alternative teacher certification program to teach in local school districts take the program through Murray State University.
E. Josiah Kenty of Paducah Middle School and Sarah Skidmore of Concord Elementary School are two such people. Skidmore completed the certification program this summer, while Kenty is working his way through.
Kenty is a special education teacher and teaches public speaking at Paducah Middle School. He is in his second year as a teacher.
When he graduated from college, he wanted to be an entrepreneur and motivational speaker which, in a way, led him to his current teaching position.
“(Going into teaching) was decided for me,” he said. “I ended up serving just by someone asking me to do a special program here at the middle school one summer.
“Some of my current colleagues saw how well I did with interacting with the students. They saw how I was able to do immediate problem solving with the students and, next thing I know, the superintendent is calling me and asking me for a job interview.”
Kenty said he wants to turn his alternative certification into a master’s degree.
“The certification and the master’s — they have two separate requirements, but it’s on the same track as a master’s,” he said. “I just have to take a few extra classes.”
Kenty said he came into the teaching job with high expectations and wanted to build good relations with his students and make an immediate impact.
“That was my only thing,” he said. “In my own time of analyzing who I am, I was like, ‘How can I become an expert while I’m still a rookie?’ So, I wanted to become a veteran in what I can do, and that’s build relationships, and that’s what I did.
“Later on, down the line, at the end of the school year, I got voted Teacher of the Year in my first year by student choice.”
Kenty’s training as a motivational speaker paid dividends when he became a teacher. A good part of the job is encouraging students.
“It’s all about how to get kids motivated,” he said. “Also, it’s keeping ourselves as teachers motivated to teach because it can get stressful sometimes.
“So, I love one-on-one interactions with my colleagues, even if it’s not a motivational speech. If it’s just smiling — ‘Hey, how you doing today?’ — that’s all that’s really needed to keep a teacher going within the day, keeping those interactions positive.”
Skidmore is also a special education teacher in her first year at Concord Elementary. Before this school year, she taught two years at Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary.
When Skidmore graduated from college, she had a master’s degree in human resources management. She worked in human resources at West Kentucky Community and Technical College for about eight years.
“I had reached out to Murray because I was interested in teaching,” she said. “I had taken several education classes during my undergraduate studies and asked them, ‘What would be the most efficient route if I did want to get into teaching again?’ and they mentioned the Alt-Cert program.
“It takes about two years. They’ll say the most that you probably want to take each semester is about two courses, and that’s just because of the amount of time that it takes.”
To be eligible to participate in the program, the candidate has to have been offered a full-time teaching job.
Skidmore said she enjoys being a special education teacher.
“It’s been amazing. It has been extremely challenging,” she said. “Getting into teaching, you have to do it for the right reasons. You have to do it for the kids.
“There are days when it’s hard — super-hard. But, the good days outweigh any of those challenging days, and they remind you of why you got into it in the beginning.”
