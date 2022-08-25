PADNWS-08-25-22 TEACHER SHORTAGE - PHOTO

E. Josiah Kenty, who teaches public speaking and special education classes at Paducah Middle Teacher, is taking part in the alternative teaching certification program. While he did not graduate college to become a teacher, the program is helping him become a teacher.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

Staffing shortages at schools is a nationwide problem. Teachers, bus drivers and other school employees either retired during the COVID-19 pandemic or found the stress of their jobs unbearable or the salary for the work they do less than desirable.

McCracken County Superintendent Steve Carter said his school district has its issues, but is working to fill the voids.

