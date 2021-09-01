Staff shortage forces Marshall schools to go virtual Friday, close Tuesday

Because of the effects of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Marshall County schools will have an all-virtual instruction day on Friday and no instruction on Tuesday. School will be closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
Superintendent Steve Miracle said 827 of the district’s 4,488 students were out Friday, a number he said had been coming down over previous weeks. That number includes students who are isolated with COVID-19 or quarantined as a close contact to someone who has been isolated.
“As of (Monday), we were down to 759 out,” he said. “So, we had some that had come back. Now, at any point in time, as you know, this trend can quickly change and go the other way.
“It has been going steadily down, so we hope that it will continue to do so.”
According to a news release issued by the school district, students will not have to make up for missing classes on Tuesday, and schools will send information home this week in preparation for Friday’s nontraditional instruction, or NTI, virtual school day.
Miracle said the Marshall County school district has recently gone through a time where its staff has been stretched thin due to COVID-19.
“For one, we have staff that are out from time to time just for normal things that they would do under normal circumstances,” he said. “And then, we have staff that are quarantined because they’ve possibly been exposed, and then, we have staff that are positive with COVID.
“So, we’ve got those three levels of things that have created a situation where we have a lot more staff out on a daily basis struggling for subs (substitutes) to be able to cover that.”
Miracle said teachers are covering that for each other, but there are students in class and students who are quarantined, so teachers’ attentions are divided between those.
“We reached a point — within some areas, at least — where we are really stretched thin,” he said. “We thought — with the limited days that we have for NTI — the best way to use something would be when we have a break coming up (like the Labor Day weekend). We wanted to add to that three-day weekend and get a little bit of time and space where people aren’t in the building close together and hope that maybe, when we come out, the numbers will be a little bit lower.”
According to the Marshall County Health Department website, through Aug. 25. there were 881 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the county in the month of August for all ages. In July, the county reported 195 new cases, and reported only 31 new cases in the month of June.
Miracle said a number of staff members were scheduled to come back to school this Friday and another group scheduled to come back after the now-extended Labor Day weekend.
“We’re kind of hoping that will hold,” he said. “It could work the other way. You’ve got time out, and you don’t know what people are doing and how they get exposed and what new cases might come up during that time.”
Miracle said one of the complications is that schools are limited to 10 NTI days — days of virtual learning — this year, and that is only if they applied for them.
In the last school year, schools were allowed an unlimited number of NTI days by the Kentucky legislature, allowing schools to have in-school and virtual learning take place at the same time.
The usual limit allowed by the Kentucky Department of Education for NTI days is 10.
Going into this school year, several school districts applied for and received the maximum 10 NTI days for the year, but what looked like an ample number for backup is now a small amount of relief in a school year that has become much like the last.
“It’s a little more difficult now because last year — or, at least, a large part of the year — you had circumstances where the parents were still at home because they hadn’t gone back to work yet,” Miracle said. “That’s a little more problematic now, too, because most of them are back to work, so if you had unlimited NTI days, you still had the struggle where if you go NTI for a very long period, you are putting a burden on parents to find a way to manage that because they won’t be home with their children while they’re on NTI, especially the younger children.”
Miracle said all school districts are trying to stretch the amount of in-school instruction because of the limited number of NTI days available.
