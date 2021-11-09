St. Vincent de Paul continues to live up to namesake's legacy

St. Vincent de Paul is one of nine charitable organizations that will benefit from donations to the 29th annual Groceries for Good campaign, a way for the community to help those in need this holiday season.
Suzanne Warren, the conference president of St. Vincent de Paul of Paducah, said the location at 2025 Cairo Road is divided into two parts: the Helpline and the budget store.
“Groceries for Good helps us with (Helpline), to help fill up our shelves,” she said. “We have people come in who need assistance with food and clothing, and we also help them with financial needs — as much as we can.”
St. Vincent de Paul is an international organization that began in France in the 1600s and was named for the patron saint of charities, hospitals and volunteers.
“We have been in operation in Paducah since 1938,” Warren said, “and yet, a lot of people don’t know we’re here.”
Each year, donations from Groceries for Good help to keep the Helpline’s food shelves stocked at a time when food starts running short.
“Last year, we got the gift cards (through monetary donations to Groceries for Good),” Warren said. “That was new to us, but it worked out beautifully because this week, we just used our last gift card.
“We have an anonymous person who donates gift cards to us from local groceries, and with that and with Groceries for Good, we were able to keep the shelves stocked — but right now, they are pretty empty.”
Warren said the local St. Vincent de Paul Helpline has helped to feed about 73 people in the last month, which comes to 876 people in a year.
“Even though there are a lot of food pantries around town — a lot of churches have food pantries — there is still a need,” she said. “People come in here for financial assistance, and we will help them with clothing and groceries, also.”
Warren said some of the money made through the budget store goes to Helpline to help others with their needs.
Those wanting to donate to St. Vincent de Paul should mail monetary donations to St. Vincent de Paul, P.O. Box 8433, Paducah, KY 42002. Donations of clothing and other items can also be made to their location at 2025 Cairo Road.
This year, due to complications brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Groceries for Good campaign is only accepting money to help buy groceries for those in need.
Those donations will go to one of several charitable organizations in and around Paducah, including:
• Family Services Society
• Hope Unlimited
• Martha’s Vineyard
• Merryman House
• Paducah Cooperative Ministry
• Paducah Day Nursery
• River City Mission
• St. Vincent de Paul
• Salvation Army
People can make donations to this cause at Kroger locations at Southside, Park Avenue or Hannah Plaza or at the Food Giant in Reidland or Forthman Foods in Kevil.
Donations can be made in the form of cash, check or via PayPal.
Checks should be made out to The Paducah Sun with “Groceries for Good” on the memo line. Mailed checks should be donated by Friday to be included in the final total amount that will be announced. Checks should be mailed to The Paducah Sun, 408 Kentucky Ave., Paducah, KY 42003.
Boxes will be set up at each of the five grocery locations for donations beginning Monday. People can also scan provided QR codes with their phones to make donations. The scan will take people to The Paducah Sun PayPal site for this event.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
