The St. Nicholas Healthcare Payment Assistance Program Board contributed a total of $1,704,130.05 to the foundations of Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and Baptist Health Paducah, in a presentation Wednesday.
Founded in 1994 as St. Nicholas Family Free Clinic, the mission was to address basic health needs of working people whose employers did not provide basic health care insurance. St. Nicholas moved from operating a free clinic to giving payment assistance for health care needs, as the nation’s health care landscape changed, according to a news release.
The mission of St. Nicholas Healthcare Payment Assistance Program has been fulfilled and the organization has dissolved, because federal and state government-supported programs satisfy many health care needs of working people with low incomes.
The charitable donation represents a distribution of assets to foundations of two local hospitals that supported St. Nick’s operations through the years.
It’s been directed that funds contributed to the foundations be used to support patient care expenses for low-income families and not used for salaries, medical equipment or facilities, according to the news release.
The foundations agreed to establish endowment funds under the name, “The St. Nicholas Family Clinic Foundation Fund,” where 80% of its initial distribution will be allocated with the annual income from the endowment used to support low-income patient care. The other 20% can be used for immediate or near-term patient care needs and activities.
“We are grateful to St. Nick for this generous donation,” Jessica Toren, president of Mercy Health Foundation-Lourdes, said.
“The mission statement of Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital is to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and wellbeing of our communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. These funds will allow us to further that mission in our community.”
Chris Roty, president of Baptist Health Paducah, added that, “Baptist Health Foundation Paducah is grateful to carry forward the mission of the St. Nicholas Family Clinic with this generous gift to support our patients.
“We’ve valued their partnership in meeting critical healthcare needs through the last several years. These funds will allow us to remove barriers to care for hundreds of patients each year and better serve the needs of our community.”
The St. Nicholas Board of Directors thanks the community for support over the past 25 years, with special thanks to US Bank, whose investment team managed the agency’s investments throughout the organization’s lifespan. A donation of this size would not be possible without financial management by the US Bank Trust Department through the years, according to the news release.
Donors, who want to continue supporting health care needs of low-income working families, can do so by directing contributions to The St. Nicholas Family Clinic Foundation Fund at either hospital.
