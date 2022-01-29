St. Mary schools to celebrate National Catholic Schools Week

The 49th annual National Catholic Schools Week will be held from Sunday through Saturday. This year’s celebration theme is “Catholic Schools: Faith, Excellence, Service.”
The St. Mary School System is one of only two K-12 Catholic school systems in western Kentucky and is perhaps the longest-serving school system in McCracken County.
The school system was established in September 1858 as St. Mary’s Academy by four sisters, members of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth. In 1964, the Sisters of Charity announced its intention to close the school.
Five parishes — St. Francis de Sales, St. Thomas More, St. John the Evangelist, Rosary Chapel and St. Pius X — helped raise $1 million to build a new school. Classes began at the current location on Sept. 2, 1965.
St. Francis de Sales and St. Thomas More elementary schools consolidated in 1982 to make St. Mary Elementary School, and in the mid-1980s, the boards of the elementary school and high school voted to consolidate to form the St. Mary School System.
St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden said the elementary, middle and high schools in the system will celebrate each day of National Catholic Schools Week in their own way.
“It’s meant to get the kids interested and excited,” she said. “Some of the things they do, like Pajama Day and things like that is to promote their interest in it.
“The main purpose is to acknowledge the importance of Catholic schools: the benefit for the students and for the families. You acknowledge the people who are part of helping us educate our children. For example, we reach out to the community and do community service or we’ll write letters or do things to thank the local hospitals or the police department and things like that so they understand how important they are to our growth.”
The high school’s theme for the week will be “Thanks Be To God,” while the middle school’s theme will be “Thanks Be To The ‘80s.”
This week’s National Catholic Schools Week daily themes and events include:
Sunday: Celebrate Your Parish Day.
Monday: Celebrating Your Community. The high school’s dress-up theme will be PJ Day, the middle school students will have Learn Day and dress as teachers and the teachers will dress as students and the elementary students will dress in rock and roll attire.
Tuesday: Celebrating Your Students. There will be a Mass featuring the Most Rev. William F. Medley, the bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro. There will be a Teacher Appreciation Day.
Wednesday: Celebrating the Nation. The high school’s dress-up theme will be the St. Mary logo; the school will have a service day at local charities. Middle-school students will have Serve Day and wear logo shirts and play minute-to-win-it games at lunch and do service projects, while the elementary school students will dress in Western attire.
Thursday: Celebrating Vocations. The high school’s dress-up theme will be generations and will have a Student Appreciation Day. The middle school will have Succeed Day and dress as their favorite ‘80s rock star, and the elementary school students will dress as their favorite holiday.
Friday: Celebrating Faculty, Staff and Volunteers. The high school students will dress in jerseys and have a battle of the grades. The middle school students will dress as their favorite ‘80s movie star and have a battle of the grades, while the elementary school students will dress in their favorite school spirit gear.
