The St. Mary School System received a $2,500 grant from State Farm Insurance to help set up a system-wide program through a company called Inclusion Solutions.
St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden said the grant was a “starter” for the new program.
“This is a grant that we applied for,” she said. “The program that we are using that for is larger than that. It’s going to be closer to $15,000 or $20,000 to fund the professional development.
“But, (the State Farm grant is) going to get us started in that and looking at other grant opportunities such as internal funding to fund the rest of that.”
The Inclusion Solutions program is designed to help teachers help students who may not be on the traditional education track who may have some learning challenges.
“They serve students from ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder) — which we see a lot of that up to students who might have a challenge like autism or on the spectrum or Down syndrome or things of that nature that we historically would not be able to serve,” Hayden said.
“We have some Catholic families who are committed to their faith and want their children to go to a Catholic school. We see that growing in our community, and we want to make sure that we have that opportunity to serve them if we can.”
The program will provide professional development to teachers and staff that would include day-long seminars, one-on-one teacher guidance, observing teachers and providing feedback.
Inclusion Solutions will do a needs assessment for the teachers through a survey that the teachers will fill out in April. The teacher training will then begin in August.
“We’ve committed to the first year, and then, we’ll see where we’re at,” Hayden said. “We can tweak it and do whatever we need for ongoing training.”
Hayden said the program is meant to help all students.
“The training isn’t for a particular types of learning disabilities; it’s how to work with the entire class if you have a student who might have a challenge,” she said. “It’s not meant just for these particular children; all students are going to benefit from the teachers getting this specific training.
“It will be with our current population (of students). They’ve already been working with our teachers. We know which students might have attention-deficit disorders or issue or some learning challenges, and it’s meant so that we can better serve them.”
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.