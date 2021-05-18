St. Mary graduates 17 students in Saturday ceremony

St. Mary High School’s Class of 2021 held its graduation Mass and ceremony Saturday at the school gym, as 17 seniors received their diplomas from the Most Rev. William F. Medley, the bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro.
SMHS Guidance Counselor Peggy Culbertson announced that the school’s seniors amassed $1.96 million in offered scholarships, which breaks down to $115,471 per student.
Valedictorian Megan Lorch thanked her teachers, coaches and school administrators, especially for their work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. She also spoke of how her classmates affected her.
“I came to realize that my personality truly has been shaped more by my peers than I was previously aware of,” she said. “I obtained specific handwriting, trivial habits, selective dialect and specialized thinking processes influenced by my peers but slowly developed into my unique personality.
“… Piece by piece, I attempt to reflect the priceless characteristics of each of the seniors. When contemplating my past with my classmates, I stumbled upon the realization that each person is a unique mosaic, displaying characteristics of each person they encounter. We walk around as memorials of each person we meet and display the personality traits of those most important to us.”
Salutatorian Hailey Froehlich spoke through tears of her friendships and good times with all of her classmates and fond memories of her classes and teachers.
“Well, of course, I always knew this day would come, and somehow, I’m still not ready,” she said. “I’m not prepared for things to change, and I am in no way OK with saying a goodbye.”
Froehlich was named to the Class of 2021 Christian Witness Award.
A listing of St. Mary High School graduates and honor students will be given in the Paducah Sun Graduation Keepsake Edition, scheduled to be published on June 5.
