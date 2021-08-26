St. Mary grad wraps up Comer internship

Potential future politician Austin Wetherington recently got a taste of his desired career path by interning for U.S. Rep. James Comer this summer.
The 21-year-old McCracken County native spent the past four months working with Comer’s field representatives and staff to attend government meetings and community functions and serve as the congressman’s “eyes and ears while he’s in D.C.”
“Working for Congressman Comer has been a fantastic experience and an honor,” Wetherington said. “The hands-on opportunities I had while working for a congressional office and traveling throughout West Kentucky were insightful, and I can’t wait to apply what I have learned as I continue my education and look toward a future career.”
Political passion is not a phase for the St. Mary High School graduate.
He originally signed up to get involved with state politics while attending an event at the Republican National Committee in Washington, D.C. in 2019, where he was participating in a seminar that allowed him to gain a deeper understanding of political and governmental practices.
That led to Wetherington working with the Republican Party of Kentucky to intern for Team Mitch as part of Sen. Mitch McConnell’s most recent reelection campaign. He also worked for the National Republican Senatorial Committee in Georgia for a couple of months through early January.
His contacts gained through that work helped him get a leg up in applying for an internship with Comer’s 1st District office this spring.
His favorite experience during his time in Comer’s Madisonville office was a visit to an army installation.
“Towards the last bit of the internship, we got to go on base at Fort Campbell. The main reason was to see some infrastructure problems the base has happening and learn about some upgrades that are needed,” the McCracken native said. “That was easily one of my favorite things that I did. It was a cool experience to just see all of those things — the Apache and Blackhawk helicopters — up close.”
Comer was highly complimentary toward Wetherington in a statement released by his office earlier this week congratulating him on the completion of his internship.
“Austin was a fantastic intern during his time with my Madisonville office,” Comer said. “He displayed exemplary dedication to Kentucky’s 1st District and was always focused on the important issues affecting my constituents. His work ethic, adaptability and dedication are second to none.
“He will be a tremendous asset to the Commonwealth throughout his career and I appreciate all he did during his time with my office.”
Wetherington is now back at school in eastern Kentucky for his senior year at the University of Pikeville, where he’s studying political science and history while also pitching for the school’s baseball team.
Future plans, he said, could include attending law school or studying for a master’s degree in public policy or public administration as he pursues a career in government or law. Either way, he hopes to be on a ballot some day and he thinks this internship will serve as a valuable stepping stone.
“I would like to maybe run for an elected office one day and see where that leads me. I think this experience is definitely one that helped me,” Wetherington said. “I learned a lot from Congressman Comer.
“He’s a wealth of knowledge on anything in politics … a great mentor to have and a great person to learn from.”
