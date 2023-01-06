Officers from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a St. Louis woman on human trafficking and sodomy charges Tuesday following an investigation involving a 15-year-old girl who was staying at a local hotel with the woman.

Marlaa Jackson, 22, of St. Louis, was charged with Human Trafficking and Sodomy Third Degree (Facilitation). Jackson was lodged in the McCracken County Jail.

