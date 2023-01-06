Officers from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a St. Louis woman on human trafficking and sodomy charges Tuesday following an investigation involving a 15-year-old girl who was staying at a local hotel with the woman.
Marlaa Jackson, 22, of St. Louis, was charged with Human Trafficking and Sodomy Third Degree (Facilitation). Jackson was lodged in the McCracken County Jail.
Deputies and detectives from the sheriff’s office responded to a request for assistance at a local hotel on Tuesday after Jackson and the teenager said they were stranded and were trying to get back to St. Louis, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
While investigating why Jackson and the teenager were in Paducah, officials, in a press release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, said the deputies and detectives found that Jackson allegedly worked in the commercial sex trafficking trade, and had been working from a local hotel room.
Jackson also allegedly included the 15-year-old in her postings and commercial sex activities on Tuesday evening, officials said in a press release.
Although the juvenile was not reported as missing, officers spoke with her legal guardian in St. Louis, who said the juvenile had run away the evening before. The sheriff’s office has released the juvenile to her legal guardian.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing, with additional suspects and charges likely in the future.
