Tickets for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are nearly sold out. This four bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2,500 square-foot home on Eagle Landing Drive in Grand Rivers has an estimated value of $600,000. Tickets for a chance to win the home cost $100 each. People can call 800-382-8604 or visit stjude.org/give/dream-home to purchase a ticket. Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The drawing will be held on Sept. 10.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In