Tickets for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are nearly sold out. This four bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2,500 square-foot home on Eagle Landing Drive in Grand Rivers has an estimated value of $600,000. Tickets for a chance to win the home cost $100 each. People can call 800-382-8604 or visit stjude.org/give/dream-home to purchase a ticket. Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The drawing will be held on Sept. 10.
St. Jude Dream Home raffle drawing nears
- CHARITY BLANTON | The Sun
