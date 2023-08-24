METROPOLIS, Ill. — When Massac County’s second oldest church building burned down during the early hours of Monday morning, Aug. 14, a number of people reached out to St. John’s Church pastor Jeff Bremer with their various forms of assistance.
With “a larger than normal crowd,” St. John’s members met this past Sunday, Aug. 20, on the church grounds on Waldo Road.
This coming Sunday, Aug. 27, they will begin meeting at their temporary home — the Trinity Presbyterian Church building at 605 Metropolis St., the corner of Sixth and Metropolis streets. Worship is at 10:30 a.m with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday Bible study will begin at 7:30 p.m. starting Wednesday, Aug. 30.
“For right now, that’s where we’re going to be,” Bremer said. “I know emotions are high right now, but it’s also an opportunity for people to see that Jesus is in us and our message hasn’t changed. We can worship at Trinity and it will all work out.”
The history of St. John’s Church traces back almost 130 years. According to the the “Massac County Illinois History and Families” book produced by the Massac County Historical Society in 2013, the ground for what began as the Evangelical Lutheran Church and cemetery were donated by Herman Busclas in the early 1890s when the area’s German population “began to talk among themselves concerning the possibility of erecting in their midst an institution which would counteract these evil influences.” The laying of the cornerstone took place Aug. 20, 1893, with the building dedicated in spring 1894.
When Trinity Presbyterian Church closed in December 2021 at 132 years old, it was the county’s oldest continually used building for religious services, being constructed and formally dedicated in March 1890. Lori Nichols, owner of Riverview Mansion Bed and Breakfast, purchased the Trinity building on Sept. 30, 2022.
Bremer, who has been St. John’s pastor for around 12 years, said former Metropolis mayor Beth Clanahan reached out to him with Nichols’ contact information.
Nichols said she heard via scanner about the destruction of the St. John’s building. Later that morning, she began a discussion with Clanahan via Facebook about having a church building available and usable, although renovations are taking place.
“It was divine intervention I guess you could say,” Nichols said. “I knew they had to be devastated.”
Nichols told Bremer the building was available and invited him to come look. After looking, she advised him and the church’s leaders “to talk to your congregation, pray about it, have a consensus so your church family stays together and is comfortable meeting wherever they’re meeting. Every single church building has been through something like this.”
A few days later, Bremer reached back out to Nichols.
“I told him to come use our church. He said they would be honored. I said I would be thrilled to have them,” she said. “They are welcome to use the church as long as they need to. It’s the Christian thing to do. It’s what you should do in a community. It’s a matter of stepping up and helping where you can.”
Bremer said the fire did damage the St. John’s fellowship hall. They are waiting word from the insurance company as to whether that building can be repaired or will need to be replaced. Bremer said if it just needs repairs, St. John’s members will move back as soon as possible.
“We’re just waiting on somebody else to tell us,” he said, emphasizing there are plans to rebuild the sanctuary.
“We thank all the churches and individuals who have offered to let us use their buildings and for their support and donations,” Bremer said. “We’re very grateful. It makes you feel good.”
