METROPOLIS, Ill. — When Massac County’s second oldest church building burned down during the early hours of Monday morning, Aug. 14, a number of people reached out to St. John’s Church pastor Jeff Bremer with their various forms of assistance.

With “a larger than normal crowd,” St. John’s members met this past Sunday, Aug. 20, on the church grounds on Waldo Road.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In