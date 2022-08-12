Next Saturday, Aug. 20, brings the opening day of Kentucky’s traditional squirrel season, the first link in a chain of events that is recognized as the 2022-23 hunting year.
Maybe it is just me, but time seems to be flying whether we’re having a good time or not. As such, next weekend brings the third Saturday of August, and that is the long-established date for the opening day of Kentucky’s so-called fall squirrel hunting period.
Never mind that next Saturday is still in the thick of summer and that the squirrel hunting period runs all the way through February, deep into winter. This long stretch (July 20-Feb. 28) does include all of our autumn, so that’s how this hunting season is labeled.
Squirrel hunting at one time was neck and neck with rabbit hunting for Kentucky’s most popular hunting pursuit. Opening day of squirrel season was a large deal.
Small game hunting in general, squirrel hunting inclusive, is hardly so big of a draw nowadays. Hunting overall activates fewer people nowadays with a decline in rural lifestyles and a drift in society. Another major factor is that among those who do hunt, bigger game options like deer and turkeys have largely stolen the show.
Still, squirrel hunting, especially the earliest days of the season, are a compelling attraction for those with a booted foot still in tradition. Too, squirrels are a great introduction to hunting, especially for the youngest of beginner hunters. Suitable habitat is plentiful: most any forested area or even compact woodlot will harbor enough gray or fox squirrels to support the pursuit.
Hunters will find the 2022-23 squirrel season largely indistinguishable from those of many previous years. Regulations essentially are unchanged over a great while. Most prominent of those rules is a daily bag limit of 6 squirrels.
Both squirrel hunters and those who are consumed by thoughts of other game welcome the onset of the squirrel season. Even if one invests little or no emotion in the squirrel season, this first of the “fall” season is a red flag that other game pursuits are closing in quicker than might be imagined.
This year the opening of the squirrel season comes a scant 12 days before the opening of Kentucky’s mourning dove season. While the turnout for squirrel season is typically modest, the traditional Sept. 1 opener for dove hunting usually draws a throng of camouflage-clad wingshooters.
This year’s dove season again will come in three sections. The longest and most heeded segment of hunting will be Sept. 1-Oct. 26 followed by cold weather segments Nov. 24-Dec. 4 and Dec. 24-Jan. 15.
Coming on that same day as the dove season opener is the state of Kentucky’s early hunting season for crows, Virginia rail and gallinules. The same goes for a small number of folks engaging in falconry.
Two days after that Sept. 1 opener for doves and other feathered species comes the first Saturday in September, the Sept. 3 kickoff to the statewide archery season for deer and wild turkeys, plus the senior and youth season for the crossbow hunting of deer.
It is not evident hereabouts, but one week later in far eastern Kentucky brings the opening day of early archery and crossbow season for elk.
Sept. 16 brings the opening day for the early Canada goose hunting season. That 15-day season (through Sept. 30) is the season established essentially for controlling numbers of non-migratory, local-nesting geese which flourish in flocks across Kentucky.
The very next day, Sept. 17, brings the start of the special Kentucky season for native nesting wood ducks and early-migrating teal. The wood duck hunt is in for five days (through Sept. 21), then teal-only hunting continues through Sept. 25.
Oh, and don’t forget the all-important early snipe hunting season, which is open statewide across Kentucky Sept. 21-Oct. 30.
And so it will go through the various fall seasons - really late summer through winter seasons - that will progress through the remnant of the hunting year, concluding Feb. 28 with, among other things, the last of squirrel hunting.
Illinois Department of Natural Resources personnel have been fighting what they hope isn’t a losing battle to keep invasive carp out of Lake Michigan. They got another bad sign recently.
Electro-fishing crews shocked up 38-inch, 22-pound silver carp in Lake Calumet in the Chicago Area Waterway System. The lake is about seven miles by waterway from Lake Michigan.
The exotic carp was shocked and taken after a lake visitor reported seeing one of the unwanted fish there days earlier.
IDNR spokesmen say this latest fish represents the third instance in which an Asian carp has been captured in the Chicago Area Waterway upstream from existing electric dispersal barriers on the waterway since 2010. Managers fear that an influx of the exotic carp among other things could degrade or destroy a sports fishing industry worth millions on Lake Michigan.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
