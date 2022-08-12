Next Saturday, Aug. 20, brings the opening day of Kentucky’s traditional squirrel season, the first link in a chain of events that is recognized as the 2022-23 hunting year.

Maybe it is just me, but time seems to be flying whether we’re having a good time or not. As such, next weekend brings the third Saturday of August, and that is the long-established date for the opening day of Kentucky’s so-called fall squirrel hunting period.

