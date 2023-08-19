This officially is the first of 193 days of Kentucky’s “fall” squirrel hunting season, while it unofficially triggers the entire 2023-24 hunting year across the commonwealth.

Indeed, Kentucky’s traditional fall hunting squirrels runs from the third Saturday in August through the end of February. That means Aug. 19-Feb. 29 this time. From that long stretch, allow for two days off for the first weekend of the modern firearms deer hunting season, which is Nov. 11-12 this fall.

