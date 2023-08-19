This officially is the first of 193 days of Kentucky’s “fall” squirrel hunting season, while it unofficially triggers the entire 2023-24 hunting year across the commonwealth.
Indeed, Kentucky’s traditional fall hunting squirrels runs from the third Saturday in August through the end of February. That means Aug. 19-Feb. 29 this time. From that long stretch, allow for two days off for the first weekend of the modern firearms deer hunting season, which is Nov. 11-12 this fall.
The 31-plus weeks of hunting makes it the longest season for hunting any game species in Kentucky. However, the bulk of hunting pressure is exerted in the first few days of the season.
Hunters this season will find regulations unchanged from past years. Perhaps foremost among those is a bag limit of six squirrels daily. The possession limit after two or more days of hunting is 12.
There’s no limit to the times you can spend in the woods, but shooting hours are 30 minutes before official sunrise until 30 minutes after sunset. If you can force yourself to rise early, being out there and hunting the first two or three hours after dawn are by far the more pleasant during summer days of the season.
Traditional armaments for squirrel hunting are shotguns and rimfire rifles. Both have their place and individual hunters tend to have their preferences, but shotguns fed No. 5 or 6 shotshell loads usually provide an advantage in the thick foliage of the early days of the season. The longer-range capability of rifles typically is offset by leafy cover that conceals squirrels at greater distances amid early season conditions.
Legal weapons are shotguns, including muzzleloading shotguns, of no larger than 10 gauge and ammunition loaded with shot pellets no larger than No. 2. Breechloading shotguns must be plugged to hold no more than three shells — one in the chamber and a maximum of two in the magazine.
Rimfire rifles and handguns of any caliber and handguns chambered for .410 shotgun loads are legal. Muzzleloading rifles are proper if that’s your thing. So is archery or crossbow equipment. Air guns firing pellets of .177, .20, .22 or .25 caliber are legal. Even slingshots can be used, but these must be paired with manufactured hunting ammunition.
Dogs can be used to squirrel hunt, and more people are relying on these treeing canines to pursue and position bushytails.
- The onset of the traditional squirrel season puts hunters on high alert even if squirrels are not of particular interest to them.
The August-opening squirrel season being the first game quest in the 2023-24 hunting year, hunters recognize that seasons stirring greater participation will be here in short order. The next one — and it’s a biggie — is the mourning dove opening day on Sept. 1.
Kentucky’s dove season begins as always on the first of September, a Friday this year, and progresses through three segments of time, Sept. 1-Oct. 26, Nov. 23-Dec. 3 and Dec. 23-Jan. 14.
Sept. 1 also brings the opening for other migratory bird seasons in Kentucky, although these are sideline seasons at best. The seasons for Virginia and Sora rails, as well as for common and purple gallinules, run Sept. 1-Nov. 9. Those dates also match the ones for Kentucky’s fall crow hunting season.
The next major opening comes Sept. 2, the first Saturday in September, with the beginning of the archery season for deer. That long-haul hunting stretch runs unbroken through Jan. 15.
Also beginning Sept. 2 and running through Jan. 15 is crossbow deer hunting for youths (under age 16) and seniors (65 and older). Crossbow whitetail hunting for all others is Sept. 16-Jan. 15.
Other seasons for furred and feathered game come fast and furious through those last days of summer into fall and through winter. Today’s squirrel opener is the tip of an approaching iceberg.
- Drawings for season-long waterfowl blind sites during the 2023-24 hunting year on nearby public areas are set, the first one next week for Doug Travis Wildlife Management Area is Carlisle and Hickman counties.
That drawing will be at 10 a.m. next Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Travis WMA office, 0.5 mile south of Berkley on Ky. 123. Registration for that drawing begins at 9 a.m.
A drawing for the seasonal-long blind sites at Lake Barkley WMA, locations in Lyon and Trigg counties along the lake, will be at 8 a.m. Sept. 18. On that date, a Monday, a drawing will be held at the shelter on the east side of the tailwaters of Barkley Dam, off U.S. 62 near Lake City. Reach the spot by taking the powerhouse entrance below the dam, then turning right to the shelter.
The drawings are held well before waterfowl hunting seasons to allow hunters who win blind sites by random selection to build blinds and make necessary plans for the hunting year. Those hunters who are drawn have first rights to these blind sites, but when they are not occupying the blinds, other hunters can use them.
Those who participate in the drawings must be 18 or older and possess a valid Kentucky hunting license, a Kentucky migratory bird/waterfowl permit and a federal migratory bird permit, the “duck stamp,” at the time of the drawing. Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1975, also must have proof of hunter education certification.
Drawing participants also must have a confirmation number from taking the survey of the Harvest Information Program, the HIP, about the previous year. Complete the brief survey and receive a confirmation number online at the website fw.ky.gov, clicking on the “My Profile” tab.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
