Spry to retire as St. Mary director after eight years

After eight years of serving as the director of the St. Mary School System, Eleanor Spry will retire on June 30.
The Diocese of Owensboro has begun the process of finding a successor by advertising the opening in several diocese and on its website, owensborodiocese.org.
David Kessler, the superintendent of Catholic schools for the diocese, said that interviews would be held through June and he hoped to be able to announce a successor at St. Mary early in July.
Spry began her tenure with the St. Mary School System in 2013, shortly after she had retired after 17 years as a principal and assistant superintendent of curriculum in the Murray Independent School District.
“God called me to St. Mary in 2013,” she said. “I wasn’t looking for a position; I really thought it was done. I was retired. The opportunity presented itself, and I interviewed, thinking, ‘If God wanted me here, this is where he’d place me.’ Evidently he did, because they called me.
“I really didn’t think I’d be here eight years. I just said, ‘When it’s time for me to go, God will let me know.’ I believe that with all my heart. God opened the door for me to be here, and he’s telling me now to close the door — and I am good with that.”
Asked what aspect of school system administration she enjoyed most, Spry gave her answer quickly.
“Kids,” she said. “There is no doubt. You know, we’re here for kids. We’re here for students. The decisions you make need to be for students always. When you are looking over the big picture, everything has to be about students and what is best for the overall student learning experience, for them in every aspect.
“Families send their children to schools for us to teach, but they’re here during a major portion of the day. Many times, we have them more hours than the families do. So, it’s really important that the emphasis and the decisions are made for the students.”
Spry said that working at a private school was an interesting and enjoyable change of pace after working for 34 years in public schools.
“I was well versed in the public school; I attended a public school for my time period of growing up,” she said. “I very much support public schools. But, I have learned to appreciate and have a better understanding of how important it is for families to have a choice on where they send their children.”
Spry added that what she found fascinating was the effect it had her.
“The driving piece of all of it was being able to openly, very overtly, live and experience and share faith,” she said. “There is a freedom in that that is really wonderful. I never withheld things at the public school, but I was always very conscious of the definite separation of church and state that has to occur because of federal funds and some other guidelines in a public school.
“One of the most enjoyable and wonderful experiences I’ve had is to truly, daily practice faith and share that with others and for others to share it with me. I’ve learned a lot here; I’ve grown in my faith, but I think we’ve all grown together: students and faculty and staff and family.”
Spry said she looked forward to traveling and spending more time with her grandchildren.
“I’m looking forward to travel, working in my yard and just letting my body slow down and become calmer — just to slow down and take some time and enjoy,” she said. “My husband is looking at slowing down as well so we can do that travel together, and we’re excited about that.”
Spry said she was willing to help her successor get adapted to the position.
“For eight years, St. Mary has been my heart and soul,” she said. “I am thankful that God had that in his plan for me to be a part of. But, I’m not walking away and forgetting; I’m stepping aside so the next person can move forward.”
