KENTUCKY LAKE — As the holiday spirit begins its long hibernation and choruses of “O Christmas Tree” turn to wistful thoughts of April showers, the detritus of December becomes something more than a memory rekindled as needles keep turning up under rugs and couches.
What scant weeks ago brought cheer to so many homes becomes a home in itself — a home that the unfortunate residents little realize is intended for their demise as the circle of life makes another revolution.
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources personnel across the state tie leftover evergreens, mostly from retailers with unsold surplus, to concrete blocks and sink them in water bodies to attract fish and “increase angler satisfaction.”
“It attracts fish and it concentrates them so that anglers can know where to go,” said regional Fisheries Program Director Adam Martin.
“They have a nice spot where the fish are all congregated. It increases catch rates.”
Martin said locally, about 200 to 500 holiday trees end up as fish habitats, while statewide the number is closer to 7,000.
But the ill-fated fish and hopeful anglers aren’t limited by last season’s holiday cheer quotient.
Martin said the majority of trees used are locally cut hardwoods, in his case mostly from Land Between the Lakes.
While evergreens usually deteriorate between three and five years from their placement in the lake, hardwoods can last between five and 20 years.
As a fish, he said, “You’re trying to avoid being eaten by fish larger than you, and you’re trying to eat fish smaller than you. Any structure like that typically attracts small fish, and small fish will attract larger fish.”
Martin said he believes many local residents know about the recycling program, but the existence of only one drop-off point in the Purchase area combined with anglers who know well how to put a tree to use means most individuals’ trees end up in private ponds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.