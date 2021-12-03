Sprocket opens collaborative coworking space

A local nonprofit focused on finding ways to promote and grow Paducah’s digital economy, find ways to get business and technology ideas off the ground and teach skills vital to success in a digital economy opened its doors to a coworking space on Thursday.
Sprocket Inc., a digital economic development organization based in Paducah, officially opened its coworking space inside the Coke Plant Thursday. The first day of businesses and freelancers working inside the 8,800 square-foot facility concluded with a ribbon cutting, where Sprocket members and donors joined together to honor the nonprofit’s accomplishment.
John Truitt, Sprocket board chairman, shared Sprocket’s 10-year goal with the audience, which included current and former city officials, county officials, McCracken County Public Library staff and board members, and local business owners and leaders.
“Our 10-year goal is to make Paducah and western Kentucky a top 10 destination in the U.S. for technology companies to locate and grow their businesses,” Truitt said.
Sprocket’s workspace includes private office space and common areas for businesses and individuals to work and interact. Monica Bilak, executive director of Sprocket, said in a news release the space allows for small businesses, tech-enabled companies, entrepreneurs, freelancers and corporate businesses to connect and share ideas with each other.
Paducah Mayor George Bray spoke about the importance of developing new technology companies and supporting entrepreneurs in getting their ideas off the ground.
“We desperately need to mentor these companies and these individuals to give them the very best chance of success,” Bray said.
The workspace was funded largely with donations and loans, including a $900,000 forgivable loan from the city of Paducah. The McCracken County Fiscal Court and the McCracken County Public Library each gave $100,000 to Sprocket for the coworking space. Additionally, more than a dozen businesses and individuals donated. Sprocket has also partnered with Codefi, a Cape Girardeau-based workforce development group that works to provide opportunities for people in rural communities to learn in-demand technology skills.
So far, Bilak said about 20 people have memberships at the Sprocket coworking space. Eight of the space’s 20 private offices have been rented out.
Rakesh Ramachandran is the CEO and co-founder of Qbrics Inc., one of the tech companies now working out of the Sprocket workspace. Ramachandran came to Paducah through Codefi’s 1ST50K. Qbrics focuses on providing private blockchain platforms services for small and medium-sized businesses, with no coding knowledge required. Blockchain is a type of database that keeps a record of all transactions in the system.
Ramachandran said he sees potential in developing the digital economy in Kentucky, and developing the state’s digital economy presence to be competitive with digital and technology markets on the East and West coasts. Ramachandran said having a blockchain company in the area, a system especially popular with cryptocurrency businesses, is one way Kentucky can catch up with the digital economies on the coasts. He referred to this as a “leapfrog,” where a local economy can make big advances to quickly catch up with other competitive digital economies.
“[Kentucky’s digital economy] can make that jump. It’s like moving on a ladder: you can go up one step by one step, but if you make a leapfrog [jump], it just makes your journey easier. You are suddenly in a different environment or economy,” Ramachandran said.
A leader from each of the three 1ST50K businesses was present at the ribbon cutting Thursday evening to speak with guests about their business and what their business brings in turns of digital economic development to the area. Each 1ST50K winner received a $50,000 investment on the condition they would relocate their businesses to Paducah.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.