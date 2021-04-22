Sprocket, Codefi team up to bring tech biz to town

A local nonprofit is teaming up with a Missouri-based company to launch 1ST50K, a pitch competition designed to bring software-based businesses to Paducah.
The program, a collaboration between Sprocket — a Paducah-based group geared toward enriching the area’s technology and entrepreneurship ecosystem — and Codefi, which was originally founded in Cape Girardeau, was detailed in a Tuesday interview.
Codefi founder Dr. James Stapleton is confident in the program’s potential to draw in viable companies. It’s been doing so in the company’s southeast Missouri locale for five years now. Over that half decade, 10 companies have received the prize — $50,000 in nondiluted seed investment — in exchange for moving their business there.
“They’ll be companies from all over the world that basically are vying for two things,” Stapleon said. “The headliney part of it is $50,000 nondiluted seed investment, where we basically invest over a 12-month program $50,000 in these companies that they use to pay for expenses and to continue to build their businesses and they don’t have to give up ownership in the business to get that like in a traditional venture capital kind of way.
“That’s very attractive to the companies, but what they’re really looking for is to land in a community that wants to support and help them.”
This is the first of several joint programs between the two entities. For information on Sprocket, Codefi and 1ST50K, visit www.codefiworks.com/1st50k.
Stapleton expects this first iteration of the program in western Kentucky to garner as many as 150 applicant companies.
“These (will be) companies who have made good progress, who are generating revenue and who have a product that’s in place,” he said. “It’s our job to have them come really make Paducah their home and spend a year as a community helping them grow.”
The application window for 1ST50K opened earlier in April and will run through May 31. A two-month evaluation period will be followed by a private pitch competition with a number of finalist companies where a local investment committee will make the final recommendations for winners in August.
“The hard part of building a company isn’t raising the money, it’s actually building the company,” Stapleton added. “It’s not easy to raise money but if you do a good job building the business, it’s much easier. So what they really want to find is a place that strategically makes sense for them to build their business.”
Sprocket founder Monica Bilak is excited about the economic development potential of this competition.
Bilak hopes to be able to select four winners from among the applicants. Currently, Sprocket has the funds for two. This investment capital is being raised privately.
