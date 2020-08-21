Sprocket Inc. in Paducah announced its formal partnership Thursday with Missouri-based Codefi, and shared details about its new programming aimed at entrepreneurship and building the digital economy.
The nonprofit, located at 3121 Broadway, will partner with Codefi — a co-working space and startup incubator in Cape Girardeau — to launch and develop a variety of programs intended to help grow the digital economy, train workers, identify seed funds, and develop technology-based businesses, such as training “boot camps” and a startup competition.
The work is supported by the McCracken County Public Library, the city of Paducah and McCracken County Fiscal Court.
“When we launched Codefi several years ago in Cape, we really had the same ambition as the group of leaders here in Paducah and that was to eliminate the skills and opportunity gaps that are preventing our workers and entrepreneurs from participating in the digital economy,” said James Stapleton, Codefi co-founder.
Codefi brings with it a track record of success in Missouri, according to speakers at Thursday’s outdoor launch event, held in the library’s garden. In a few years after its 2014 inception, Codefiworks.com states it supported 50 startups with more than 180 jobs created and attracted over $20 million in investments.
It recently had more startups identified through a competition called “First $50K,” which involves a global search to identify tech-based businesses that can leverage a $50,000 investment prize and relocate to the area, according to Sprocket. The “First $50K” program will be replicated in Paducah.
“It’s very impressive,” said Monica Bilak, former Sprocket board chair and GroWest Regional Director. “They’ve worked very hard at their model and we’re very, very excited to have them partner with us and really lead the way with their expertise.”
She explained it will take several initiatives from Codefi and start them in Paducah, including a startup competition that will begin in May. It also will create a seed fund for investors and have 20-week programming boot camps, or training programs, for adults.
“The last four weeks of the training ends in an internship, where the participant actually gets to work with a company — creating a resumé — but also having an opportunity for employment directly after the experience,” Bilak said.
Sprocket Director Suzanne Clinton, who was also in attendance Thursday, told The Sun it was a “really exciting” moment. She said “Fireside Chats” will start in late September, the Youth Code League starts again this month in six schools and adult code labs kick off in January.
“I’ve been working on the project for two years and it’s just amazing to see the way our supporters — the city, the county and the library — have come together to really make this happen for Paducah and I’m excited about what this is going to mean for Paducah, McCracken County and really the region,” she said.
Clinton said $300,000 will go toward the programming — stemming from financial support by the library, city and county. Bilak also explained each entity is contributing $200,000 for $600,000 total.
It’s putting $300,000 toward programming and the other $300,000 is being leveraged for an “80/20” grant opportunity through the U.S. Economic Development Administration to go toward Sprocket’s approximately 8,800-square-foot buildout at the Coke Plant.
“We are trying a match a grant for CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act through that and that’s an 80/20 match, which would be amazing,” Bilak told The Sun. “That means we would get, for every 20 we put in, we get 80 to do this workforce development effort. It could be amazing.”
Library Director Susan Baier, Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless, McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, and Sprocket Board Chair John Truitt, co-founder of Kalleo Technologies, were in attendance with Bilak on Thursday, and made brief remarks to celebrate the partnership.
“I am so grateful for civic leaders who recognize a library as a dynamic partner in community economic development,” Baier said.
“We are truly in the challenge of our lifetime and the recovery and success of our region depends on partnerships and alignment from the public, private and nonprofit sectors. We must join forces and leverage our collective resources. This collaboration addresses the immediate needs of our region and also creates a talent pipeline.”
Harless expressed appreciation for Clymer, county government, the library, Bilak and Clinton, noting the “future is bright” for entrepreneurship.
“I am so excited to see what comes out of this community,” she said. “We have a legacy of entrepreneurs here in our community that have built large companies and brought a lot of resources to our city, so this is a very important endeavor.”
Visit sprocketpaducah.com or @Sprocket Innovation on Facebook for more information about its work, mission and any future updates.
