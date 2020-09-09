Sprocket Inc. announced Tuesday the availability of a Digital Education Resource Guide.
The resource guide is meant to be an “evolving community document” that helps educators, parents and others looking for ways to use digital tools that make online learning and working easier, according to a Sprocket news release.
It was funded by a grant from the Humana Foundation through the Community Foundation of West Kentucky.
Monica Bilak, regional director for GroWest, said it was a powerful experience to try to solve through challenges in distance learning, along with its partners at McCracken County Public Library and Paducah Public Schools.
“Schools and parents are really struggling with how to keep kids up to speed with educational goals, often online, like never before,” she added.
The group also hosted a summer learning program that targeted high school students who needed time to catch up on credits and lost learning. They were provided with a computer, tutors, creative art courses with supplies and weekly assignments to receive course credits.
A virtual hangout space offered a place for interaction with other children, mentors and teachers. Participants enjoyed a pizza party at the end of the experiment.
The resource guide, now available at the Sprocket website, is divided into three categories: Social Media Communication; Learning Applications; and Productivity and Management.
In addition, “idea suggestions” are provided on how to apply these tools and in what situations. It also includes links to videos that demonstrate how to use the technology.
The guide can be found at sprocketpaducah.com/resources.
