Paducah tech-based nonprofit Sprocket announced Tuesday that a U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded grant will be aimed at growing businesses in McCracken, Carlisle, Fulton, Livingston, Hickman and Ballard counties.
Known as the Rural Business Development Cultivator and developed in partnership with local startup incubator Codefi, this grant seeks to connect industry experts who want to solve problems in their businesses or industries with software and business model development specialists. The industries provided as examples in the release included: farm management, health care, construction and customer care.
Monica Bilak, the regional director of GroWest — a regional economic development initiative that includes Sprocket alongside the Murray State University Center for Computer and Information Technology, the Technology Council of West Kentucky, the Murray State University Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development and Kentucky Innovation Station — added a statement about this grant.
“It can sound complicated, but it’s actually quite simple: What are the rural industry problems that technology can help solve? Think phone apps,” she said. “We are reaching out to ask for assistance in connecting Sprocket to innovators, entrepreneurs, growers, and small businesses of all types in the six counties.
“Tell us all about the industry challenges that we can help solve through the Cultivator.”
