In Kentucky there are more days when you can hunt squirrels than days when you can’t, and today begins one of those stretches when you can.
This is opening day of the state’s spring squirrel season. The four-week, May 21-June 17 season is a non-traditional bonus of sorts. It comes as a kind of spring sampler for the traditional “fall” squirrel season that actually starts in summer and runs deep into winter.
The customary season for hunting squirrels, once the only squirrel season, begins on the third Saturday of August and extends all the way through February.
Biologists with the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources suggested creation of a spring squirrel hunting period as a bonus of opportunities that would have no significant impact on the squirrel population.
Spring hunting, first introduced as brief trial seasons on wildlife management areas, is based on a ballooning of the squirrel population with the early spring births of new litters. One of two reproductive outpourings during the year, the spring surge creates a sudden surplus in bushytail numbers.
Regulated hunting during the period has essentially no effect on overall squirrel numbers, biologists say. Rather than hunter harvest, squirrel populations are swayed by the wealth or shortage of the annual mast (nut) crop, especially the extent of the year’s acorn production.
The spring squirrel harvest by hunters has even less significance because, while small game hunting is generally in a downturn, an even smaller percentage of small game hunters participate in the spring squirrel season. Fishing commands the attention of more outdoors-oriented people in the spring, and even many hard-core hunters may decline the spring squirrel season because of a lack of tradition in it.
One muddling factor in the spring season is that hunters lack a squirrel concentrating factor that they have in the season beginning in August, early ripening hickory nuts. The hard-shelled fruits of the hickories draw squirrels to certain trees as the first nuts begin to ripen. The first ripened hickory nuts are a favored food and routinely concentrate bushytails — and hunters in search of bushytails.
This time of year, there is no reliable food source that serves as a focus for the arboreal rodents. There is plenty of food out there now, and that is part of the problem. May squirrels could be feeding on everything from new seeds to buds to fungi to insects or even bird eggs.
The woods and woodlots are in full foliage now, leaving visibility hampered. And without an inside track on where squirrels will be active, it is incumbent on the hunter to watch and listen closely to find bushytails in random fashion. They are apt to be scattered, so hunters may benefit from covering more territory to encounter “singles.”
Regulations for spring hunting are the same as for the traditional season. Prominent among these is a daily bag limit of six squirrels.
• • •
Bullfrog season is hopping on Kentucky’s ponds, streams and wetlands. The season for harvest of the leggy amphibians started Friday and runs all the way to Oct. 321.
The limit on bullfrog harvest is 15 of the greenish leapers per day, the “day” of the mostly nocturnal pursuit measured from noon until noon.
Frogs are usually taken by night with the use of artificial lights. A hunting license is required to take them with a firearm or archery gear; a fishing license is necessitated to take them via pole and line, while either hunting or fishing license is proper authorization for harvest of bullfrogs by gigging or merely catching them by hand.
• • •
Staffers at the Land Between the Lakes’ Woodlands Nature Station are looking over some of the rarest mammals on earth, new ones, at an enclosure at the wildlife center.
Nature Station naturalists are functioning godparents to a litter of critically endangered red wolves, pups born to the resident pair of adult red wolves in the captive breeding program at Woodlands.
Five wolf pups were recently born to the four-year-old female housed in a WNS enclosure as a part of a national Red Wolf Recovery Program. One male newborn pup did not survive, but four remaining wolf pups, two males and two females, reportedly are healthy and gaining weight.
Nature Station staffers were excitedly surprised by the birth of the rare pups. Senior naturalist and animal care specialist at WNS, John Pollpeter said hopes of a new red wolf litter from the resident pair were minimal because the male is 13 years old and was thought by many to be too old to successfully breed.
The new wolf pups will remain in their den in Nature Station’s secure red wolf enclosure, unavailable for viewing by WNS visitors until they are grown enough to stroll out in the open on their own. Pollpeter speculates that the pups will be cloistered for at least six weeks, and it may be June before they reveal themselves to the visiting public.
A small, re-established population of red wolves still exists in eastern North Carolina, and all other known red wolves are in a captive breeding program administered by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
