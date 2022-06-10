Today begins the final week of Kentucky’s spring squirrel hunting season, the last of the spring-specific hunting periods.
The spring squirrel season is a non-traditional, four-week stretch of hunting opportunities that began on May 21. It concludes Friday, appropriately just three days from the last day of spring.
Conducted under the same regulations of the traditional “fall” squirrel season, a hunter may take as many as six squirrels a day during the spring season.
Biologists with the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources suggested creation of a spring squirrel hunting period as a bonus of opportunities that would have no significant impact on the squirrel population.
Spring hunting, first introduced as brief trial seasons on wildlife management areas, is based on a ballooning of the squirrel population with the early spring births of new litters. One of two reproductive outpourings during the year, the spring surge creates a sudden surplus in bushytail numbers.
Regulated hunting during the period has essentially no effect on overall squirrel numbers, biologists say. Rather than hunter harvest, squirrel populations are swayed by the wealth or shortage of the annual mast (nut) crop, especially the extent of the year’s acorn production.
The spring squirrel harvest by hunters has even less significance because relatively few small game hunters participate in the spring squirrel season. Fishing commands the attention of more outdoors-oriented people in the spring, and even many hard-core hunters may decline the spring squirrel season because of a lack of tradition in it.
The hunting that has its identity rooted in the spring, of course, is the spring turkey season. The weekend youth-only turkey season was April 2-3, and the traditional spring gobbler hunting season was April 16-May 8.
As spring hunting options and spring itself wind down, sportsmen and women who are so inclined with pursuits of furred or feathered game can look forward to the so-called fall seasons that aren’t as far away as they might seem.
The next hunting season on the horizon will put squirrels right back into focus with the so-called fall hunting season. As has been the case for many years, the traditional squirrel hunting period begins on the third Saturday of August, Aug. 20 this year. It is typically referred to as a fall hunting season, and it does encompass all of autumn, but it begins in the swelter of summer and runs all the way through February, deep into the winter.
That late summer squirrel hunting start-up is the harbinger of other hunting opportunities that come in succession. One of the biggest openings of the year is the first day of a generous dove hunting season, that of Sept. 1.
Two days after that, on the first Saturday of September, comes the opening of archery deer and turkey hunting and the youth and senior crossbow hunting season for deer.
And the parade of different hunting seasons across Kentucky follows in short order after that.
Spring hunting for now is short-lived across the commonwealth. But “fall” hunting resumes nine weeks from today.
• • •
The Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area gives a nod to National Get Outdoors Day today with some admission freebies.
Two of the LBL’s popular attractions, Woodlands Nature Station and the Homeplace 1850s Working Farm waive admission fees for visitors of all ages from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today.
• • •
Naturalists at the LBL’s Woodlands Nature Station say pups from the wildlife center’s surprise litter birthing of rare red wolves are growing and availing themselves to more viewing nowadays.
Two resident red wolves in the captive breeding program at the WNS surprised staffers last month with a litter of five pups. One baby male did not survive, but two male and two female pups reportedly are healthy and growing.
Hopes for the adults to breed and produce pups were minimal because, while momma wolf is four years old, the father is 13 and was suspected of being too old to make it happen.
The pups reportedly are becoming more active and, while they spend more of the time in their den in the wildlife center’s red wolf enclosure, they have been straying outside and have been more visible to visitors in recent days.
The Nature Station holds daily red wolf programs at 1 p.m. (at noon on June 18), but WNS visitors have a chance to view the new additions whenever the wolf pups choose. The WNS is open daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Although admission is free today, normally admission is $7 for those 18 and older, $5 for ages 5-17, and free for kids younger than age 5.
• • •
Casey Creek in Trigg County, the westernmost stream in the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources’ trout stocking program, received a load of rainbow trout earlier this week.
The spring-fed stream got a release of 1,000 rainbow trout of catchable sizes on Tuesday for its June stocking.
To catch and keep trout, one must have a Kentucky trout permit ($10) if one is also required to have a fishing license. Trout permit sales go toward KDFWR transportation costs of stocking the trout, which are obtained from the Wolf Creek National Fish Hatchery in the tailwaters area of Lake Cumberland’s Wolf Creek Dam.
The daily creel limit on rainbow trout is eight fish with no size limit is in effect. Brown trout have been released previously in Casey Creek. There is a 16-inch minimum size on any brown trout caught there, and only one brown can be harvested per day.
Casey Creek is reached from Cadiz taking Ky. 139 south to Ky. 525, then keeping an eye out for KDFWR signage marking the public fishing access area.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
