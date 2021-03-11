The times, they are a-changing, as they do twice a year with the observance of daylight saving time. The time to “spring forward” officially begins at 2 a.m. Sunday.
People are advised to move their clocks forward by one hour before going to bed Saturday night. For instance, move it from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
This adjustment will cause most people to lose an hour of sleep, as Sunday will be a 23-hour day with the hour from 2 to 3 a.m. omitted.
Daylight saving time is observed by every state except Hawaii and most of Arizona. Many other countries observe a similar practice and call it “summer time.”
In the United States, daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 7, when people “fall back” an hour.
Daylight saving time was coordinated in the U.S. by the Uniform Time Act of 1966, which allowed the states that wanted to observe daylight saving time to do so. Before the act took effect, states set their own dates for starting and ending daylight saving time.
There is a national movement to keep daylight saving time all year round. In 2018, Florida became the first state to pass legislation to permanently observe daylight saving time, should Congress approve the measure nationwide, as it did for the Uniform Time Act.
In 2019, Arkansas, Delaware, Maine, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington joined the list of states to approve staying an hour ahead, pending Congressional approval, and in 2020, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah and Wyoming were added to that list.
The Kentucky legislature pre-filed Bill Request 181 in the 2020 session that would have Kentucky stay on daylight saving time when Congress approves the action, but was not brought before either house for discussion.
The National Conference of State Legislatures is keeping track of how state legislatures handle the issue.
“The policy debate has many angles,” states an article on the website ncsl.org. “Originally enacted as a way to save energy by giving more daylight in the evening hours, some studies have called into question the degree of energy savings. Other studies have shown negative impacts on people’s health and circadian rhythms because of time changes as well as a higher number of car crashes and workplace injuries in the days after a time change.
“The U.S. Department of Transportation website states that DST saves energy, saves lives and prevents traffic injuries and it reduces crime since people tend to be out and about more in daylight hours as opposed to the night when most crimes are committed.”
According to the NCSL website, 28 states have considered 64 pieces of legislation regarding daylight saving time, including Kentucky border states Illinois, which is considering seven pieces of legislation, and Missouri, which is considering four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.