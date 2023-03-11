Sometimes being a lazy gardener proves to be just what the plants need. After the first few days of warm weather, it is tempting to completely clean-up and plant the garden. The garden does need some straightening up but not a complete cleaning just yet.
Make a list of what needs to be done and when.
Inventory chemicals, note expiration dates and set aside those that are beyond the expiration date for your community’s clean-up day. McCracken Co.’s Free-Dump Day is April 15.
Avoid the temptation to completely clean beds. Pull back leaves when tips of bulb foliage appear. The pale yellow-green foliage will straighten up and turn green in a short time. Dig or pull spent annuals. Cut back annual and perennial stalks and freeze-killed foliage. Leaf matter protects overwintering insects, bees, chrysalis’, (butterfly) and cocoons(moth). As it breaks down it improves soil quality and microbial growth that feed plants and retain nutrients in the soil.
Test shrub twigs by bending them. Dead twigs and branches will snap. Cut into live growth at a downward facing angle to allow water to run off rather than into the branch. Shape woody plants and remove crossed and rubbing branches, sprouts, and suckers.
Remove dead leaves within shrubs, especially leaves from other types of plants, and vines that have grown into the shrubs.
The soil is moist enough to make pulling or digging weeds easier than in the summer and edge beds.
During the full moon reset pavers, bed edging, statuary, and seating that has sunk into the ground or is otherwise uneven. Reset materials will remain on the surface. Reset items during the dark moon will gradually sink.
2023
This week’s cold weather is known by many gardeners as “Daffodil Winter” to be followed by April’s “Dogwood Winter” and May’s “Blackberry Winter”. This year, they may be several weeks early, however.
Garden — Mulch plants now that the soil is 60 degrees and no deeper than 3”. Liriope takes a month to regrow whether from spring mowing or allowing old growth to mulch in and new emerge. Deadhead fall planted pansies and feed them by applying 10-10-10 to extend the season.
Houseplants — Generally do not use softened water for plants, but if drawn the night before, it may be used. Wipe broadleaf plants with water, do not use ‘shine’ products including salad oil and mayonnaise as they clog the stomata(pores), gather dust, and block light. Keep the bromeliad blooming cup full of water. Pinch back leggy plants to force new growth.
Trees and Shrubs — Clean up branches and limbs after each windstorm. If a tree is dropping an excessive number of branches, contact an arborist to assess which needs to be done. Prune butterfly bush, crape myrtle, and panicle and smooth hydrangeas before they begin to grow as they set buds on new wood. Panicle’s bloom is somewhat football-shaped. Smooth or mophead’s most famous variety is Annabelle.
Vegetables — Check on ‘Winter Sowing’ vegetables; water and open or close the cap as needed. Sow seeds that can be planted 4-6 weeks(check packet) prior to the last frost. Note whether seeds need to be covered with potting soil or not. Till the soil after it has dried sufficiently to work. Sow basil, fennel, lemon verbena, and tomato. Divide chives to plant in-ground or in pots. Fertile planting days for below ground plants on the 13th-18th, and 19th-20th are very fertile.
St. Patrick’s Day (17th) — Farmer’s adage is to sow cabbage for good luck and sweet peas before sunrise for more fragrant and larger flowers.
EVENTS
Today — Mid-western Herb and Garden Show, Times Square Mall, Mt. Vernon, Ill. Includes vendors and free hourly programs.
March 11 — April 9 — Cheekwood Gardens, Garden Tour Weekends, 10:15 a.m., and Bloom Workshops (reservation required), info@cheekwood.org, 1200 Forrest Park Dr., Nashville, 615-356-8000.
March 16 — Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens, WeatherBerry, 2731 West 2nd St., Owensboro. Garden tours each 3rd Wednesday of the month, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 270-993-1234.
March 24-25 — “All Abuzz” Spring Fling, Memphis Area Master Gardeners Garden and Plant Sale, plants, programs, activities, demos, and vendors. Red Barn-Agricenter, 777 Walnut Grove Rd., Memphis. 901-752-1207, www. Memphisareamastergardeners.org.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.