The Paducah-McCracken County Spring Clean Up Day takes place Saturday, and it’s a good chance to properly dispose of solid and household waste, as well as get a jump on any spring cleaning efforts.
It’s scheduled for 7 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Republic Services transfer station, located at 829 Burnett St. It’s a free, rain or shine event, open only to Paducah and McCracken County residents. All taking part need to bring proper identification to verify residency.
“We expect this event to be bigger than years before. The reason is last year, due to COVID, we didn’t hold the event,” Paducah Public Works Director Chris Yarber told The Sun.
“There’s some people, instead of having one year of trash and hazardous waste and other things they want to dispose of, they may have two years of this stuff accumulated. So, we expect it to be a big day.”
He described Spring Clean Up Day as important in trying to maintain the cleanest community possible.
“With that, it allows people that may have saved up stuff or are doing their annual spring cleaning, and things like that, the opportunity to dispose of things that may not be easily disposed of,” he added.
“One thing that stands out, particularly with the household hazardous waste component of the Clean Up Day, it’s an opportunity to get rid of old medications, old household cleaners that you don’t want, paints, pesticides and things like that, that we don’t want going to the landfill.”
Spring Clean Up Day is held at Republic Services and an adjacent parking lot of a Paducah Public Works facility on North 10th Street. Drivers need to enter from North 10th, off Park Avenue. Traffic will turn right onto Burnett Street and go through the drop-off line. People are asked to remain in their vehicles.
According to the city, accepted items include household trash, major appliances (tagged Freon-free), tires (limited to eight tires, no heavy equipment, solid, rubber track or foam-filled tires), household hazardous waste (labelled and in original container), ammunition, expired or not needed prescription medications, batteries and E-scrap.
However, medical waste, commercial waste and radioactive items will not accepted. Residents should take recyclables, such as paper, plastic and steel and aluminum cans, to the Freedom Waste drop-off location at 400 State St.
Yarber said it’s an “extremely popular” event, and urges everyone to be in line before 2 p.m., when it’s scheduled to end.
The city shared that approximately 700 vehicles go through the line annually to dispose more than 200 tons of household trash, white goods (appliances) and scrap metal. That’s in addition to any tires, hazardous materials, prescriptions and ammunition collected.
There are several partners in the Spring Clean Up Day, and it’s partially funded with a Household Hazardous Waste Grant through the Kentucky Division of Waste Management. These partners include the city, county, Clean Earth Inc., Liberty Tire, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the Paducah Police Department, Paducah Power System and Republic Services.
Yarber said the clean-up event cost approximately $72,000 in 2019. A $25,500 household hazardous waste grant covered some of that amount, while the city and county split the remaining cost.
Residents can call the Public Works Department at 270-444-8511 for more information, or visit paducahky.gov.
