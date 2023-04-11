The 2023 City-County Annual Spring Clean Up Day will be held Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Republic Services transfer station, 829 Burnett Street.
The event is an opportunity to properly dispose of garbage and household hazardous waste.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The 2023 City-County Annual Spring Clean Up Day will be held Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Republic Services transfer station, 829 Burnett Street.
The event is an opportunity to properly dispose of garbage and household hazardous waste.
All Paducah and McCracken County residents must bring proper identification (such as a driver’s license) to verify residency. Those who are in line by 2 p.m. will be able to participate in Spring Clean Up Day.
Participants are to remain in their vehicles, and staff will unload the items.
Spring Clean Up Day is held at Republic Services and the adjacent parking lot of the Paducah Public Works facility on North 10th Street. To maintain traffic flow, drivers need to enter from North 10th Street off Park Avenue. Traffic will turn right onto Burnett Street to go through the drop-off line. Traffic will not be allowed to enter from North 8th or 9th Streets. Household hazardous waste items, e-scrap and batteries, ammunition, and prescriptions are off-loaded last in line. Please separate your items to make the trip go quicker.
Accepted items include household garbage, major appliances (tagged Freon-free), tires (The limit is 8 tires. Tires on the rim are accepted; however, no heavy equipment, solid, rubber track, or foam-filled tires), household hazardous waste (labelled and in original container), ammunition, expired or no longer needed prescription medications, batteries, and e-scrap. No medical waste, commercial waste, or radioactive items will be accepted.
Paducah Power System is teaming up with Clean Earth, Inc. for the safe disposal of mercury-filled items and unbroken bulbs. Many types of bulbs contain a small amount of mercury and are not recommended for residential garbage collection. Each family turning in unbroken bulbs will receive one new LED bulb.
Recyclables such as paper, plastic, and steel and aluminum cans should be taken to the Green for Life recycling drop-off location at 400 State Street.
Spring Clean Up Day is funded in part through a Household Hazardous Waste Grant through the Kentucky Division of Waste Management. Partners include city of Paducah, Clean Earth, Inc., Liberty Tire, McCracken County, McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, Paducah Police Department, Paducah Power System, and Republic Services.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.