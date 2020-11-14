Spreading Christmas cheer: Ford decorates Merryman House for holidays

The holidays are happy times of the year for many, but it often brings a larger demand for the vital services that help people affected by domestic violence, according to the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center.
That’s why some traditional Christmas cheer is uplifting for the nonprofit. Merryman House — a comprehensive advocacy and support center — recently hosted Bill Ford, of Bill Ford Interiors, on its 13-acre campus, where he decorated multiple buildings this week to get ready for Christmastime.
“Historically, when we come into the winter months, our numbers go up,” Merryman House Executive Director Mary Foley told The Sun. “We see more people seeking shelter, more calls on the hotline and then, for existing clients that we have, sometimes their needs go up psychologically, emotionally and financially.
“The holidays bring a lot of sentiment, but when you’re in a spot like many of our survivors are when they come into the holiday season, it can also be a very sad time and a very difficult time.”
The Merryman House serves more than 1,000 people every year, and as Foley mentioned, the winter months typically see an increased demand for services.
According to national and state statistics provided by the nonprofit, 47.1% of women have experienced “psychological aggression” in the form of name calling, insults or humiliation and coercive control, such as behaviors intended to monitor, control or threaten an intimate partner. Meanwhile, Kentucky has the highest rate in the nation with 57.2%.
Foley explained the Merryman House works to be “intentional” around the holidays, through holding events for people like a Thanksgiving meal or tree-trimming festivities, but noted those things probably won’t happen this year because of COVID-19.
“For (Ford) to come in with his expertise and his generosity, I think it just gets everybody in the spirit and it’s just a way that he can practically give of his time to us, but it just reaps so many benefits for our clients, whether they’re in the residential building or they’re coming in for dinner — where the dining hall is,” Foley said. “They’re met with that holiday cheer that he really does so beautifully. I think it reminds folks that they’re not alone and the community is thinking of them during the holiday season, that they’re not out of sight out of mind, that they are remembered.”
Ford, a longtime Merryman House supporter, has donated his time and effort for the past three years to decorate there, spreading Christmas cheer to the many clients and staff. He described the Merryman House’s mission as being “good and so vital” to the community.
“It’s heartwarming for me to do that and I really dedicate everything I do to Merryman Kemp because I’ve worked with her on and off since she started Merryman House,” he said.
As for how to support Merryman House clients this holiday season, Foley said people can get information from the nonprofit’s website, www.merrymanhouse.org.
“We usually try to do Christmas programs for our clients, in terms of meeting their needs,” she said. “This year we’re going to do gift cards. That’s what we’re asking for because of COVID-19 — it’s much easier to organize that rather than sizes and all that stuff.”
Foley said that there are other ways to help out.
“People are indoors more so they eat more,” she added. “So, food and snack items — special treats people like to eat for Christmas — all of those things are beneficial to us.”
