BENTON — Marshall County has a new leader taking the reigns of the Fiscal Court after Kevin Spraggs overcome incumbent Judge-Executive Kevin Neal in Tuesday’s Primary Election. Spraggs lead in all but two precincts to overtake the seat with an unofficial vote of 2,076 to 1,428.
“Thank you all you have helped so much with this. This was definitely a huge effort, a huge undertaking, and I do not know what to say. I am very excited for the opportunity, and I want to thank everyone in the county who supported me and those who did not support me I hope to earn their support and respect through my job performance,” said Spraggs. “I want to give God the glory for this. I want to thank my family and friends” for putting up with me this has been beyond stressful, I am telling you.
Current Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire also caused an upset for the District 1 Commissioner seat. McGuire prevailed over current District 1 Commissioner Justin Lamb by a slim margin of only 53 votes. McGuire had 640 votes to Lamb’s 587 votes.
“I just want to thank Commissioner Lamb for four years. He is a great man who loves this county. I am looking forward to moving on to the general election, and hopefully moving the county forward. I have great respect for Justin. It was a really close race and it was a close race because he is a great man. I feel very humbled and I thank my voters for coming out and voting for me. I ask for your vote again in November,” said McGuire.
McGuire will challenge Democratic candidate Mickey Darnall in the General Election in November.
Other closely watched races included jailer, coroner and the seat previously held by Spraggs, commissioner of District 2.
Roger Ford, who has served as Marshall County jailer for 24 years retained his position for the next four years. He was being challenged by Robert Johnson, and previously Wesley Byers, who had to drop out of the race. Ford gathered 1831 votes to Johnson’s 1410 votes.
The captain of the Marshall County Rescue Squad will now be Marshall County’s next coroner. Former Marine Kenny Pratt narrowly defeated challenger Neal McWaters, 1769 votes to 1514. Incumbent Michael Gordon did not seek re-election for coroner, but instead ran for the District 2 commissioner seat.
The District 2 seat had six challengers in the race, Keith Brinton, Marty Barrett, Tammie McCullough, Rachel Yates, Dustin Thompson and Gordon. Barrett won the seat with 394 votes.
That district encompasses Briensburg, Draffenville, West Benton, North Benton, West Marshall, East Marshall, Birmingham, Fairdealing and Tatumsville.
There were two candidates for mayor of Hardin on the ballot, Jeremy Thompson and Hank Rogalinski. Rogalinski won the seat. Current Mayor Randal Scott did not seek reelection.
All election judges reported a low voter turnout, but official percentages were not available as of press time. All numbers mentioned are unofficial until certified by the county clerk’s office.
