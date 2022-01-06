Bonnier Events, producers of the upcoming Kentucky Open Season Sportsman’s Expo in Paducah, will collect non-perishable food items and household goods to aid relief efforts for people affected by the December tornadoes in Kentucky.
The expo is scheduled for Jan. 14-16 at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center. Bonnier Events will match the monetary value of items donated, doubling the donation value, according to a news release.
Attendees will receive a coupon for a free soda for every non-perishable food item or household good donated. Coupons will be distributed at the door after the donation is given and can be redeemed at any concession stand.
“We would like to give back to the community in the Paducah area that has been stricken by the tornadoes last month,” Chris O’Hara, Vertical Outdoor Director, Bonnier Events, said in the news release.
“We encourage all attendees, who are able, to bring a non-perishable food item or household good to help their fellow neighbors, who are in need. The area has certainly gone through a lot in the last month and we want to offer our support as they continue to regroup and rebuild.”
For more information and to purchase discount tickets in advance, visit Open SeasonSportsmansExpo.com. Children ages 12 and younger get in free. Parking is also free at the Convention & Expo Center.
