This weekend, the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center is holding its first expo since last spring, with a emphasis on safety precautions
The Kentucky Open Season Sportsman’s Expo features about 70 exhibitors showcasing hunting, fishing and other outdoor gear and equipment. There are also seminars, including one featuring Chef Sara Bradley demonstrating wild game cooking, and another featuring fishing demos at the Hawg Tank, a massive aquarium filled with fish.
Chris O’Hara, the vertical outdoor director of Bonnier Events, which organized the expo, said face masks are required for everyone, a rule that will be enforced.
“We have security in the building. We’ll have security in place, plus our staff, the building staff. We’ll all be monitoring that,” O’Hara said. “Basically, nobody’s going to be able to come in if they don’t have their mask on. Obviously, we’re going to have to walk the floor and keep monitoring to make sure the people keep them on.”
O’Hara said there are also masks at the event for people who don’t have them.
“If they don’t want to do that, then unfortunately, we’ll have to tell them to leave,” O’Hara said. “We’re just not going to mess with it. We want to have this event, these exhibitors want to have this event. We think the attendees want to.”
O’Hara said seminar rooms will be cleaned after each session, and door handles and bathrooms will be sanitized as well.
Compared with last year’s event, the expo has fewer exhibitors because of cancellations. But it also allowed more space for social distancing.
“We’ve widened out the aisles,” O’Hara said. “We’ve made 15-foot on the front and back, 12-foot in between the rows and stuff, so we spread everything out.”
Hand sanitizer stations are also available.
Among the attendees of the expo was Dan Bowles, who arrived shortly after doors opened at 2 p.m. Friday. He said he went early to avoid a big crowd.
“Seemingly, it looks like that the event producers have tried to open things up and space things out wide enough where people can feel comfortable, and I do myself,” Bowles said.
Although tickets can be purchased at the door, O’Hara encourages people to buy them online at www.openseasonsportsmansexpo.com/kentucky to minimize contact. There is a discount for online tickets.
The Kentucky Open Season Sportsman’s Expo ran from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, and will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday
