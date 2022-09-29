The Sports Tourism Commission voted on Tuesday in a special-called meeting to approve agreements with Peck Flannery Gream Warren (PFGW) Architects and Bacon Farmer Workman to begin design and survey work for Paducah and McCracken County’s outdoor sports complex project at the former Bluegrass Downs site and Stuart Nelson Park.
These agreements follow the approval of an interlocal agreement between the city, county and Sports Tourism Commission earlier this month outlining the responsibilities of each party for the outdoor sports complex project.
PFGW Architect Jeff Canter said PFGW would be responsible for design services for the sports complex including the landscape, fields and any buildings for the sports complex. Bacon Farmer Workman would be responsible for surveying and environmental services.
Canter said the contracts also outline phases and timelines for each part of the design and surveying process that needs to be completed prior to any breaking ground on construction work at the site of the future sports complex.
