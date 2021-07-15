Sports Tourism Commission to consider management options

The McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission continued to make headway toward its sports complex mission during Wednesday’s meeting at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center.
The commission aims to put out a request for qualification (RFQ) in the coming days.
This will “help (the commission) be assured that on day one (it’s) on budget and (that they) have everything basically figured out,” McCracken County Community Development Project Manager Steve Ervin said.
“It’s really looking at everything from operation development, sponsorships, grand opening, staff placement. Through this process, if we want to hire somebody, I think they can help us down that path of (figuring out) are we going to hire a general manager or hire a third-party (management) firm like Elizabethtown just did.”
Ervin said the RFQ will also enable the commission to size up firms’ capabilities when it comes to events booking, strategic planning, financial forecasting, setting up budgets, marketing/business development, regional and national marketing, operation systems and software setup, among other services.
Submitting firms will be required to author a cover letter stating the firm’s interest; describe the firm’s experience with a project of a similar size and scope with examples; references; and proposed staff and relevant experience, along with the firm’s current and projected workload.
This should result in the negotiation of a price with the firm the commission feels is the most strongly qualified, though it could end up going in a different direction. It will also give the commission a better idea of what these services will cost and the level of performance expected.
“At the end of this if we decide this is not the best avenue, we can always reverse course and hire somebody ourselves,” commission Chairman Jim Dudley said. “Those options are still on the table as we move through this process, but I think this is definitely the best way to start.”
Ervin anticipates a decision will be made regarding the potential hiring of a firm by the end of August.
A budget for the new fiscal year was also approved during the meeting.
The budget, Ervin noted, is similar to last year’s.
Total expenses listed were $48,762 and the total projected revenue (based off a transient room tax average of $85,000 per month) was listed at $1,955,807 — which includes the prior year’s surplus of $935,807.
A healthy contingency fund, listed at $971,238, is projected to go toward architectural and operational startup services.
In other commission business, June’s transient room tax take for the commission — $106,245.47 — was the biggest deposit since its formation in fall of 2019, taking their overall bank balance to $1,037,938.92.
The commission also heard from Peck Flannery Gream Warren (PFGW) and Bacon Farmer Workman (BFW) regarding potential permits and timetables for the bodies of water on the future sports complex properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.