Sports tourism commission still talking complex management

The McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission continued to progress with its plans for the Greenway Sports complex project with Wednesday’s meeting.
Next up on the commission’s docket will be the decision regarding the multimillion-dollar complex’s management.
“We’re trying to get as much information as we can about whether we want to hire an executive director or go with a third-party company,” commission chair Jim Dudley said. “There’s so much that’s going into this as we start breaking ground, and we just want to make sure we have the best people in place.
“We want to make the best decision and just go from there.”
While the method of management could be decided soon, the chair expects the actual hiring of a company or executive director to run the complex to be a couple months down the road.
Steve Ervin is hopeful that the Paducah City Commission and the McCracken County Fiscal Court will get closer to forming an interlocal agreement concerning the proposed athletic complex in the coming weeks as well.
The commission also discussed its financial state. As of this week — according to Bryan Stewart, the group’s treasurer — the commission has a balance of $778,847.74. So far the commission’s cut of the transient room tax dollars has yielded $1,069,922.36 since its first collection in November 2019.
“We’re not far off initial budget, if you think about it,” Dudley said. “The initial budget was $1.1 million. We went through COVID. I’m happy with those compared to what I was afraid it was going to be.”
Dudley credits the first project the group finished — the purchase of portable sports courts for programming at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center — with helping bring in that much tourism during COVID-19.
“(That total) is huge, and I think that these basketball courts that we were able to put in over at the convention center prove how much of a destination area this could be. You see already that people want to come here,” he said. “During COVID, we’ve been able to bring some economic impact here with just four basketball courts … and there’s room for growth there.”
Those courts, by Dudley’s own calculation, have had a direct economic impact of multiple millions of dollars in the local economy.
In other commission happenings, Dudley spoke about the group’s plans to attend the Sports Events and Tourism Association’s annual symposium in Birmingham, Alabama, this October to network with event promoters and market the county’s existing assets, as well as the proposed complex.
Overall, Dudley is feeling optimistic about the progress he and the rest of the commission have made toward breaking ground on the complex.
“We’re really excited. I think the opportunity is there and everything is really starting to come along. We’re starting to see kind of that light at the end of the tunnel. These are the big decisions that we have to make, but they’re just as important as the front-end decisions.”
While there is still no set date for breaking ground on Greenway Sports, Dudley is sure that when it comes it will be a big one.
“That’s going to be a huge, huge day for this area,” he added. “It’s still far away but it’s closer than it was two years ago.”
The next meeting of the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission will take place on April 28.
